Danielle Rei Horton 29, of LaFayette, Alabama died Friday December 20, 2019 at her residence.



Danielle was born in Tennessee March 27, 1990 and was employed at Saehae Sung Alabama in LaFayette.



Memorial services will be held Sunday December 29, 2019 at 3PM at Jeff Jones Funeral Home with The Rev. Brian Bagwell officiating.



Visitation will be held Sunday from 1PM until 3PM prior to the memorial service.



She is survived by her Mother Brenda Horton of LaFayette, Al., Father James (Darlene) Horton, Jr. of Anniston, Al., Sister Anna Brooke Sherrer of Anniston, Al., 2 Brothers Steven Michael Horton of Oxford, Al., James Walker Horton of LaFayette, Al., Grandmothers Patricia Ann Flemming of Cotton Valley, La.,



Arlene (Tim O’Neal) Martin of Shongaloo, La., Nieces Lydia Horton and Miranda Horton, Nephew Graison Horton, Significant Other Daniel Tomlinson, Numerous Aunts And Uncles.



Was preceded in death by her Grandfathers Walker Flemming and James Horton, Sr.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lovelady Center Birmingham, Alabama 35206

