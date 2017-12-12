David Sides

Mr. David (Bim) Sides 63, of Valley, Alabama died Monday December 4, 2017 at his residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mr. Sides was born February 2, 1954 in Oceanside, California to David L. Sides, Sr., and the late Mary Helen Sides, and lived most of his life in Valley, Alabama. He had been employed at the West Point Pepperell Service Center, and later worked at McKay Heating & Air, then worked in construction until his retirement. He loved to hunt & fish and was a huge Alabama Football Fan.

He is survived by his Wife-Debbie Royster Sides of Valley, Al., 3 Children-Michael (Windy) Sides of Valley, Al., Kelli (Marty) Adams of Valley, Al., Charlotte (Samuel) Chambers of Valley, Al., Father- David L. Sides, Sr. of Valley, Al., 2 Sisters-Kathy (Bruce) Maynard of Valley, Al., Becky (John) Looser of Fredonia, Al., 9 Grandchildren 2 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Mother- Mary Helen Sides. On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.,