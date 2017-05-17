Home Local Days Gone By….Remembering When
Days Gone By….Remembering When

What’s in a name?

Community Briefs 5-17-17

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

Mike’s Musings - Words of wisdom from Bono, Lewis Black and others

Mystery solved

GRADUATION 1987
By Charlotte Blasingame

Graduation exercises have been set for Friday May 22 at 7:30pm at the Academy gymnasium. Jan Henderson is the class Valedictorian and Joanie Bowling is Salutatorian. Other seniors graduating are: James Walter Allen II, John Anthony Boone, Karissa Faye Cotter, Anthony Edward Eason, Danny Leon Green Jr., Finley Douglas Harmon, Karen Michelle Harper, Theresa Ann Howard, Leah Ann Jones, Martha Louise Kendrick, Tammy Leigh Lovelace, Bradley Lon Powers, Mary Amanda Raughton, Charles Edward Ray, Susan lee Sanders.

Charles E. King Jr. earned his B.S. Degree in Agribusiness Education in December 1986.
Commencement was held at 1;00pm May 17,1987 at Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville, Al. He is a 1981 graduate of LaFayette High School. His father is Charles E. King, Sr., Ethel L. King is his mother.

The V.F.W. Post 9884 will meet May 21 at Rodgers Restaurant for their regular meeting. The evening meal will be ordered from the menu. Members are urged to attend.
Advertising ads were;
Hill Tire & Auto Center we care for your car. Mufflers tail pipes custom made..
You can be a winner too by making “Parker’s Super Value Home Run Club”.

