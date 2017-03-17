Home Contributed Dayton Holiday Inn Holding Contest For Dream Wedding Package
Dayton Holiday Inn Holding Contest For Dream Wedding Package
Dayton Holiday Inn Holding Contest For Dream Wedding Package

Dayton Holiday Inn Holding Contest For Dream Wedding Package

Data from 2014 revealed that the average couple invites 136 guests to their wedding, but if you win this incredible wedding package from the Holiday Inn Dayton Fairborn, you can almost double that number.

A social campaign launched by the Holiday Inn Dayton Fairborn will give away a dream wedding package to one extremely lucky couple. Owned and managed by Portfolio Hotels and Resorts, the newly renovated hotel has been dedicated to philanthropic efforts and community support. Now, management is challenging couples everywhere to voice their charity efforts by filming a short video. The winning couple will receive a complimentary wedding reception in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom sometime in 2018. Interestingly enough, “ballroom dance” refers most often to the 10 dances of International Ballroom (or Standard) and International Latin, though the term is also often used interchangeably with the five International Ballroom dances.

Kalyn Leeper, Catering Sales Manager at Holiday Inn Dayton Fairborn, has years of experience planning weddings.

“We’re giving back to the givers!” she said. “We will be there every step of the way, from the initial site tour to the final tasting, to ensure the perfect dream wedding experience.”

In order to qualify for the giveaway, couples must create a one-minute video that exemplifies their efforts in giving back to the community. They are urged to be creative with their entries because the winner will be chosen based on the number of likes and shares the video receives on Facebook. The video must be posted to the Holiday Inn Dayton Fairborn’s Facebook page. The winning couple will be determined on Sweetest Day — October 21, 2017.

Once the winning couple is announced, they will work together with hotel management on picking a wedding date sometime in 2018. The wedding package includes the use of the Grand Ballroom for up to 275 guests, food and beverages, flowers, centerpieces, staging, dance floor, service, and much more. It also includes a honeymoon bridal suite and a steep discount on other various wedding-related products and services. The entire package has an estimated value of over $10,000.

