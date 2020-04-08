Deacon Christopher Taylor, 49 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.



A Private Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020, 12 Noon CST at New Mt. Sellers Baptist Church Cemetery in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Terry L. Magby, Officiating.



Deacon Taylor is survived by his wife, Charlotte Taylor, two sons, Kevin White and Riontay White, his mother, Emma Ross, his father, Willie A. (Julia) Taylor, three brothers: Stan Ross, Orlando Taylor and Willie B. Taylor, one sister, Tabitha Williams, four grandchildren, six sisters-in-law, six brothers-in-law, six uncles, four aunts, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A Public Memorial Celebrating the life of Deacon Taylor will be held a later date.



To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.



Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.