Decorated LHS grad comes home to speak to seniors

By Pamela Holloway

Kalandra Holloway is the daughter of Pricilla Holloway & Rev. Douglas (Sharon) Morgan.

She is also the granddaughter of Christine Holloway.

She currently resides in Atlanta, GA and is employed by the Federal Government. Kalandra is from LaFayette, and is a 2001 honors graduate of LaFayette High School.

She is a Cum Laude graduate of Tennessee State University where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.

She has a certificate in Financial Management from the University of Maryland. She also has a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Baltimore.

In addition, Kalandra holds numerous certificates from prestigious training programs like Disney Institute.

She is a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Arlington, VA where Dr. Leonard N. Smith is her pastor. Kalandra is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Kalandra’s passion is serving others. She enjoys volunteering at assisted living centers, tutoring, mentoring, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.

Kalandra has been afforded the opportunity to serve as a missionary in Kenya where she worked with battered girl rescuees from ages 6-13.

In addition, Kalandra regularly speaks to youth and young adults throughout the US encouraging them to pursue their passion and informing them of career opportunities that they may not be aware of.

Kalandra’s motto has always been “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me”. Her goal is to “LIVE” and not just exist as she continues to do God’s will!

Kalandra Holloway, a 2001 Honors Graduate of LaFayette High School returned to her Alma Mata to deliver the Senior Awards Day Address to the LaFayette High School Class of 2017 on May 4.

Kalandra never imagined that she would have such an honor but she accepted it with excitement and humility.

It brought her great joy to stand in the place where she was once a student to share her story and inspire those who are really just beginning their journey.

Kalandra has faced many challenges throughout her college and professional career but she believes that every stumbling block in her life was a building block in her life and has positively impacted the person she has become.

Her speech was entitled “Come Through”. She encouraged the Seniors to “come through” (on their promises to succeed) for their family, friends, and God by going to college, learning a trade, enrolling in the military, or getting a job. She informed them of the challenges that they will face beyond high school but told them with God they can turn their obstacles into opportunities, their doubt into faith, their debt into assets, and their disbelief into trust.

Some of the quotes from her speech that resonated with the students are included in this write up. -“Never lose your value” – “Grow through while going through and you will realize that you can come through” -“Your village trained you up but now it’s time for you to grow up. On your journey, there will be times when you will have to shut up, suck it up, and speak up but in the midst of it all never forget to look up. The “up” cause has an “out” affect. When you look up, you can be out, stand out, speak out, and your haters can look out.” -Seniors, you have been equipped with the tools you need to succeed in life and you should always reach in your toolbox regardless of what path you take and come through with respect, come through with gratitude, come through humility…these are the tools that will take you further in life than you could ever imagine.

Kalandra is extremely proud of the LaFayette High School Class of 2017. Several students and parents of the Chambers County community have reached out to her since her speech to let her know how much they were inspired by her message.

Kalandra credits God, her village (LaFayette, AL where it all began), and her life’s journey for her success. She believes that success begins in your mind and with God, time and perseverance…we can all achieve whatever we BELIEVE! She’s honored, overjoyed, and extremely grateful for the opportunity to speak at her Alma

Mata and she’s appreciative of ALL the love and support.