Dem candidates hosted at ‘Rock the Block’

By Pamela Holloway
Correspondent
Powel Chapel United
Methodist Church hosted
the Chambers County
“Rock The Block” for lo-
cal and statewide candi-
dates on Saturday, May
5th in the parking lot by
Lafayette High School.
The day was filled with
meet and greet the 2018
candidates in person, vot-
ing registration, inflata
–
bles for the kids, food,
games, music and fun.
Dr. Randy B. Kel-
ley and members of the
Chamber County Ala-
bama Democratic Confer-
ence hosted democratic
candidates at Powell
Chapel United Methodist
Church at a Block Party.
Democratic candi-
dates included Darrell
Turner for Senate, Brian
McGhee for House of
Representatives, Adam
Jortner for State School
Board, Coroner Jeff Jones
, Coroner candidate Mike
Cox, Mike Segrest for
Judge.
The event also in-
cluded various campaign
representatives and sup-
porters for Sue Bell Cobb
for Governor, Sheriff
Sid Lockhart, Mallory
Hagan for Congress, Adia
Winfrey and Charlotte
Clark-Frieson for Senate.
