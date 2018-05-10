Dem candidates hosted at ‘Rock the Block’

By Pamela Holloway

Correspondent

Powel Chapel United

Methodist Church hosted

the Chambers County

“Rock The Block” for lo-

cal and statewide candi-

dates on Saturday, May

5th in the parking lot by

Lafayette High School.

The day was filled with

meet and greet the 2018

candidates in person, vot-

ing registration, inflata

–

bles for the kids, food,

games, music and fun.

Dr. Randy B. Kel-

ley and members of the

Chamber County Ala-

bama Democratic Confer-

ence hosted democratic

candidates at Powell

Chapel United Methodist

Church at a Block Party.

Democratic candi-

dates included Darrell

Turner for Senate, Brian

McGhee for House of

Representatives, Adam

Jortner for State School

Board, Coroner Jeff Jones

, Coroner candidate Mike

Cox, Mike Segrest for

Judge.

The event also in-

cluded various campaign

representatives and sup-

porters for Sue Bell Cobb

for Governor, Sheriff

Sid Lockhart, Mallory

Hagan for Congress, Adia

Winfrey and Charlotte

Clark-Frieson for Senate.