Democrats Have Three Viable Candidates, But Republicans Will Prevail

In politics, perception
is reality. It is perceived
and therefore factual that
a Democrat cannot win a
statewide race in Alabama.
The proof is in the pud-
ding. We have 29 elected
statewide officeholders in
the Heart of Dixie. All 29
are Republicans.
In addition, 6 out of 7
of our members in Con-
gress are Republican. We
have one lone Democratic
member of Congress. Terri
Sewell occupies the seat in
Congress designed to be
held by an African Ameri-
can.
We do have a temporary
accidental anomaly U.S.
Senator in Doug Jones.
However, as any nominal
political observer knows, he
is only there until the next
election. He is the epitome
of the political adage that
more people vote against
someone than for some-
one. People were simply
voting against Roy Moore
and more liberal money
poured into Alabama to beat
Moore than has ever been
sent into Alabama in history
and probably ever will be.
It was the only race in the
country and every socialist
liberal group or individual
in the nation jumped on
board to beat Moore. That
anomaly will never happen
again.
To his credit, Jones is not
a demagogue. He is and has
always been a liberal nation-
al Democrat. He has been
a card carrying, bonafide
liberal his entire adult life.
He is ideologically more
at home and comfortable
buddying around with
Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth
Warren and Nancy Pelosi
than with Richard Shelby,
Robert Aderholt or Bradley
Bryne. He has campaigned
for, contributed to and been
a Democratic delegate for Walter Mondale, Ted Ken
–
nedy, Barack Obama and
Hillary Clinton. He is a true
believer.
He has felt his oats a bit
and gotten involved in trying
to change the state Demo-
cratic Party organization,
which by the way is not very
organized. He endorsed his
candidate Peck Fox against
Nancy Worley for the
chairmanship of the defunct
Alabama Democratic Party.
Worley prevailed because
Joe Reed still controls the
reigns of the Democratic
Party brand in the state.
Make no doubt about it,
the Democratic Party is the
party of African Americans
in Alabama. There are a few
liberal white Democrats in
the state that Reed parades
out as face cards. However,
he wants it to remain his
party, and essentially that is
the case.
Make no mistake about
it, Alabama politics is still
driven by race. Whites
are primarily Republicans.
Blacks are totally Democrat-
ic. Politics is nothing more
than simply counting. Basic
math if you will. There are
simply more white folks that
vote than black folks who
vote. That is why 29 out of
29 state officeholders are
Republican.
The Democrats have
fielded three viable candi
–
dates for statewide office
in the upcoming November
General Election. They will
run good races, but they are
not going to win. It will be
29 out of 29 come January.
Walt Maddox is the best
candidate that the Demo-
crats have had in several
decades for Governor. Mad-
dox is 45 and has been
Mayor of Tuscaloosa, one of
Alabama’s premier and most
prosperous cities for 10
years. He is better qualified
and much more able to serve
as Governor than Kay Ivey.
However, Kay is a
Republican quasi incum-
bent, running in a very
good economic time. Her
handlers are doing an excel-
lent job of running out the
clock and keeping quiet.
All they have to do is show
pictures of Kay cutting
ribbons, claiming credit
for economic expansion,
aligning herself with Trump
and clinging to Confederate
monuments. The bottom
line is she will win because
she is the Republican can-
didate.
Joseph Siegelman, the
son of former Governor
Don Siegelman, is a viable
candidate for Attorney Gen-
eral. He not only is viable
but is vibrant and attractive.
He is 30-years old with
movie star good looks and
he also has a good-looking
dog. He exudes integ-
rity and ethics. However,
Marshall will prevail over
Siegelman because he is the
GOP candidate. Although
it may be surprising how
many votes young Siegel-
man gets. A lot of folks,
including a good many
moderate Republicans, be-
lieve Siegelman’s dad, Don,
was done wrong. He will
reap a good many sympathy
votes.
The third viable Demo-
cratic candidate is Robert
Vance, Jr., in the race for
Chief Justice of the Su-
preme Court. He will run a
good race. However, Tom
Parker will prevail because
he is the Republican can-
didate.
See you next week.
