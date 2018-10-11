Democrats Have Three Viable Candidates, But Republicans Will Prevail

In politics, perception

is reality. It is perceived

and therefore factual that

a Democrat cannot win a

statewide race in Alabama.

The proof is in the pud-

ding. We have 29 elected

statewide officeholders in

the Heart of Dixie. All 29

are Republicans.

In addition, 6 out of 7

of our members in Con-

gress are Republican. We

have one lone Democratic

member of Congress. Terri

Sewell occupies the seat in

Congress designed to be

held by an African Ameri-

can.

We do have a temporary

accidental anomaly U.S.

Senator in Doug Jones.

However, as any nominal

political observer knows, he

is only there until the next

election. He is the epitome

of the political adage that

more people vote against

someone than for some-

one. People were simply

voting against Roy Moore

and more liberal money

poured into Alabama to beat

Moore than has ever been

sent into Alabama in history

and probably ever will be.

It was the only race in the

country and every socialist

liberal group or individual

in the nation jumped on

board to beat Moore. That

anomaly will never happen

again.

To his credit, Jones is not

a demagogue. He is and has

always been a liberal nation-

al Democrat. He has been

a card carrying, bonafide

liberal his entire adult life.

He is ideologically more

at home and comfortable

buddying around with

Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth

Warren and Nancy Pelosi

than with Richard Shelby,

Robert Aderholt or Bradley

Bryne. He has campaigned

for, contributed to and been

a Democratic delegate for Walter Mondale, Ted Ken

–

nedy, Barack Obama and

Hillary Clinton. He is a true

believer.

He has felt his oats a bit

and gotten involved in trying

to change the state Demo-

cratic Party organization,

which by the way is not very

organized. He endorsed his

candidate Peck Fox against

Nancy Worley for the

chairmanship of the defunct

Alabama Democratic Party.

Worley prevailed because

Joe Reed still controls the

reigns of the Democratic

Party brand in the state.

Make no doubt about it,

the Democratic Party is the

party of African Americans

in Alabama. There are a few

liberal white Democrats in

the state that Reed parades

out as face cards. However,

he wants it to remain his

party, and essentially that is

the case.

Make no mistake about

it, Alabama politics is still

driven by race. Whites

are primarily Republicans.

Blacks are totally Democrat-

ic. Politics is nothing more

than simply counting. Basic

math if you will. There are

simply more white folks that

vote than black folks who

vote. That is why 29 out of

29 state officeholders are

Republican.

The Democrats have

fielded three viable candi

–

dates for statewide office

in the upcoming November

General Election. They will

run good races, but they are

not going to win. It will be

29 out of 29 come January.

Walt Maddox is the best

candidate that the Demo-

crats have had in several

decades for Governor. Mad-

dox is 45 and has been

Mayor of Tuscaloosa, one of

Alabama’s premier and most

prosperous cities for 10

years. He is better qualified

and much more able to serve

as Governor than Kay Ivey.

However, Kay is a

Republican quasi incum-

bent, running in a very

good economic time. Her

handlers are doing an excel-

lent job of running out the

clock and keeping quiet.

All they have to do is show

pictures of Kay cutting

ribbons, claiming credit

for economic expansion,

aligning herself with Trump

and clinging to Confederate

monuments. The bottom

line is she will win because

she is the Republican can-

didate.

Joseph Siegelman, the

son of former Governor

Don Siegelman, is a viable

candidate for Attorney Gen-

eral. He not only is viable

but is vibrant and attractive.

He is 30-years old with

movie star good looks and

he also has a good-looking

dog. He exudes integ-

rity and ethics. However,

Marshall will prevail over

Siegelman because he is the

GOP candidate. Although

it may be surprising how

many votes young Siegel-

man gets. A lot of folks,

including a good many

moderate Republicans, be-

lieve Siegelman’s dad, Don,

was done wrong. He will

reap a good many sympathy

votes.

The third viable Demo-

cratic candidate is Robert

Vance, Jr., in the race for

Chief Justice of the Su-

preme Court. He will run a

good race. However, Tom

Parker will prevail because

he is the Republican can-

didate.

See you next week.