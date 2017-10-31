Despite growing pains, LHS volleball carries on

Our season ending 1-5 record does not do these girls justice, proclaims Volleyball Head Coach Beverly Kavookjian.We still have growing pains. but, look forward to next year with returning freshmen, a 7th grader and a 6th grader that is going to help the team greatly.

“This next season all my players will be required to go to camp during the summer in the designated position that myself and the player feel supports the needs of the team,” added Kavookjian.

This past year I had a lot of help from two fantastic assistant coaches Asia Daniels who worked with the girls on strength and conditioning, and Wendy Johnson who worked with the girls on the techniques of bump, set and pass.

Rounding out the season we had three seniors that stuck it out despite our losses. Kianza Ray (captain and a back), Jasmine Pitts a forward, and Symerica Haynes a back.



“As for the rest of the team made up of freshmen ladies, Tahia Black, Feliah Greer, Rykesha Pitts, Ebony Williams all are going to be awesome next year,” said Kavookjian. “They are going to be a power to be reckoned with.”

She added, “my two junior high players from FIVE POINTS, Jameah Avery and Toniyah Collier are amazing and so dependable.”

Any young lady from 7th grade to 12 is invited to play. NO experience is required just the desire to learn the game and follow the coaches directions.

Volleyball can be addicting. Kavookjian will be holding a free fun day on Thursdays after school from 3:30- 5:30 PM to let girls that have never played get a feel for the sport at no cost-just come and have fun.

Try outs will be held the first week in May and players will be required to have a current physical good through November 2018 and $200.00 to play because they will need to go to camp this summer.

This will offset any costs needed for uniforms and camp. Shoes will be additional for the player and need to be furnished by themselves.

If you have any interest please do not hestitate to contact me through email kavookjianbe@chambersk12.org.