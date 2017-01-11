Details emerge about new clinic

By Alton Mitchell

A new health services facility coming to the city of LaFayette is almost a sure thing now. A representative from Quality of Life Health Services made the trip to LaFayette Monday night to outline some of the details of what is in the works for the new facility in the works for LaFayette that will bring much needed medical services to the city.

Amelia Wofford is a planning officer for Gasden-AL, based Quality of Life Health Services. She made the trip to LaFayette on Monday evening to give the LaFayette city council an update on the recent grant that was approved and the plans in the works for the new healthcare facility the company is planning for LaFayette.

Quality of Life Healthcare is a company that has been around for nearly 40 years according to Wofford. She has spent more than 30-years with the company. The company that started with a single clinic has now grown to 23. Its latest opened late last year in Phenix City with a partnership with the Phenix City Housing Authority.

The company now has its eyes set on opening its 24th facility which will be known as Chambers Quality Healthcare and will be located in LaFayette. Before going into depth about what the new facility will offer Wofford gave her gratitude to members of the city council for their instrumental efforts in backing and being a partner in getting the grant approved.

The Department of Health and Human Services received thousands of application for grants for facilities across the nation. Only 23 states received a limited number of grants, three of those went to Alabama. However only one is for the type of medical clinic in the works for LaFayette. The other two went to a facility in the Birmingham suburb of Bessemer which will be used for assistance with homeless residents. The other went to a facility in Centerville also near Birmingham which is used as a residency program for doctors.

The new LaFayette facility will offer a combination of services according to Wofford. The facility plans to have a doctor, nurse practitioner, dentist, and behavioral health specialist. Over the next few weeks representatives from Quality of Life Health Services along with experts will analyze the building to see what is needed to get the facility opened.

The building which his nearly 6,600 square feet and broken up into several suites has been previously used as a medical facility. There are some updates that will need to be done to get the building up to code according to Wofford. Quality of Life will use about 4,000-4,500 square feet of the facility that should break down to 3-4 of the suites in the facility. Each of those suites may be used for the different services; dental, medical, and behavioral health.

On a bright side Wofford advised council members that the company is open to partnering with other entities in the area to bring additional services. The company also likes to hire locally and will seek local talent to fill positions when the hiring process does begin at the new facilty.

No timeline was given by Wofford as to when the facility could be opened. She did acknowledge that the building is an old building and will require some work, but did state that the hard part is over in securing the grant for the facility. Mayor Barry Moody and Council members offered the services of the city to assist Quality of Life in getting the facility up and running and advised that the city’s many Department heads are here to assist if needed.