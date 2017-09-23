Home News Dial asks senators to contribute
News
Top Stories
0

Dial asks senators to contribute

0
0

Dial asks senators to contribute

9-20-17 Chambers Academy Homecoming Court
now playing

Chambers homecoming court announced

Claude McCoy copy
now playing

Commission recognizes milestones

Walk to showcase Fredonia plants

Speed limit reduced on 278

Humor - Buffalo Native word womprehension

EAMC, AU team up to outfit babies with blankets

Commission selects ramp contractor

9-20-17 Accident Causes Massive Traffic Jam on Monday
now playing

Accident causes traffic jam

Stewart selected to represent County as distinguished woman

Bledsoe recognized for 100th birthday by County

State Senator Gerald Dial (R-Lineville) is leading an effort among Alabama’s State Senators to raise money for communities in Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Dial is asking each of the thirty-five Senators to contribute at least $100 to the “Harvey Relief Fund,” which will be managed by Alabama Senate Secretary Pat Harris in Montgomery.

“I know many of us have already contributed money to relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey and now Irma, but I believe a bi-partisan effort from all of Alabama’s Senators would mean a lot to our neighbors in Texas,” Dial said. “Once we collect $3,500 from the members of the Alabama Senate, I will then ask our colleagues at the Texas State Senate to distribute the funds by sending $500 to families in seven Texas Senate districts impacted by Hurricane Harvey.”

Hurricane Harvey destroyed at least 185,000 homes in Texas
 and the storm’s total economic damage could exceed $190 billion
, which would make Harvey the most expensive storm in American history.

“Alabama’s citizens and businesses have already done tremendous work in helping our Texas neighbors recover,” Dial said. I’m glad to play a small part in helping the folks in Texas, who are still very much in need.” 

Dial has also sent letters asking for contributions to the leaders of State Senates across the nation, including Mississippi, Arkansas, North Carolina, Missouri, Georgia, and West Virginia.   

Related posts:

  1. Chambers residents prove generous Hundreds donate to Harvey victims
  2. Whorton, Dial and Fincher take local legislative races
  3. Thank you Senator Dial
  4. Council asks citizens to restrict water
slandon
Related Posts
9-20-17 Chambers Academy Homecoming Court

Chambers homecoming court announced

slandon 0
Claude McCoy copy

Commission recognizes milestones

slandon 0

Walk to showcase Fredonia plants

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video