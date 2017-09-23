Dial asks senators to contribute

State Senator Gerald Dial (R-Lineville) is leading an effort among Alabama’s State Senators to raise money for communities in Texas devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Dial is asking each of the thirty-five Senators to contribute at least $100 to the “Harvey Relief Fund,” which will be managed by Alabama Senate Secretary Pat Harris in Montgomery.

“I know many of us have already contributed money to relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey and now Irma, but I believe a bi-partisan effort from all of Alabama’s Senators would mean a lot to our neighbors in Texas,” Dial said. “Once we collect $3,500 from the members of the Alabama Senate, I will then ask our colleagues at the Texas State Senate to distribute the funds by sending $500 to families in seven Texas Senate districts impacted by Hurricane Harvey.”

Hurricane Harvey destroyed at least 185,000 homes in Texas

and the storm’s total economic damage could exceed $190 billion

, which would make Harvey the most expensive storm in American history.

“Alabama’s citizens and businesses have already done tremendous work in helping our Texas neighbors recover,” Dial said. I’m glad to play a small part in helping the folks in Texas, who are still very much in need.”

Dial has also sent letters asking for contributions to the leaders of State Senates across the nation, including Mississippi, Arkansas, North Carolina, Missouri, Georgia, and West Virginia.