Dial campaign ads win accolades

00
State Senator and Ag
Commissioner candidate
Gerald Dial’s campaign
was awarded a 2018 Pollie
last weekend in Nashville,
Tenn. The campaign’s
announcement video, “It’s
Dial Time
” won in the Digital/
Internet – Candidate Divi-
sion.
The Pollies are the most
prized and sought-after
awards in the political
communications and pub-
lic af
fairs industries. Each
entrant is reviewed by a
blind jury of Republican,
Democrat, and Indepen-
dent industry experts.
Dial announced his bid
for the Republican nomi-
nation for Commissioner
of the Alabama Depart-
ment of Agriculture and
Industries with the video
in October 2017. Since
then, Sen. Dial has been
shaking up the political
advertising world with a
unique approach to sig-
nage, digital advertising,
and a soon-to-be-released
new – but old – approach
to TV and radio ads.
This isn’t the first time
Dial’s campaign has cre-
ated a stir. In December,
Senator Dial pledged
10 percent of his cam-
paign funds to Children’s
Hospital and urged other
candidates to do the same.
“From the very begin-
ning, we wanted this cam-
paign to be different,” Dial
said. “I’ve been looking
for fresh ideas, new ways
of thinking, and opportu-
nities to give back through
our work. People are tired
of the status-quo in politi-
cal campaigns.”
While Dial’s campaign
has been cutting-edge,
his fresh approach to the
issues is creating a buzz
as well. A retired general
in the National Guard,
Dial wants to continue
to grow agriculture and
industry in the state by
putting Alabama jobs first.
This includes promoting
Alabama’s agricultural
exports to Cuba and South
America, developing a
statewide irrigation pro-
gram, and creating an agri-
cultural cabinet that would
share best practices and
feedback from farmers.
Agriculture, forestry,
and related industries
have an annual economic
impact of more than $70
billion and account for
580,000 jobs in the state
of Alabama.
“I’m running for Ag
Commissioner because I
want to grow all of Ala-
bama by adding jobs and
better opportunities for the
people of our state,” Dial
said. “We have to increase
agricultural exports, pro-
tect our farmland and food
sources, and work with
our agricultural research
universities to ensure
the future of farming in
Alabama.”
Watch Gerald Dial’s
national-award-winning
video at
www.itsdialtime.
com.Senator Gerald Dial
currently represents
District 13 in the Alabama
Senate, which includes all
or parts of Randolph, Lee,
Cleburne, Clay, Cherokee,
and Chambers counties.
He serves as Chairman of
the influential Senate Lo
-cal Legislation #1 Committee.