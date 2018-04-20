Dial campaign ads win accolades

State Senator and Ag

Commissioner candidate

Gerald Dial’s campaign

was awarded a 2018 Pollie

last weekend in Nashville,

Tenn. The campaign’s

announcement video, “It’s

Dial Time

” won in the Digital/

Internet – Candidate Divi-

sion.

The Pollies are the most

prized and sought-after

awards in the political

communications and pub-

lic af

fairs industries. Each

entrant is reviewed by a

blind jury of Republican,

Democrat, and Indepen-

dent industry experts.

Dial announced his bid

for the Republican nomi-

nation for Commissioner

of the Alabama Depart-

Industries with the video

in October 2017. Since

then, Sen. Dial has been

shaking up the political

advertising world with a

unique approach to sig-

nage, digital advertising,

and a soon-to-be-released

new – but old – approach

to TV and radio ads.

This isn’t the first time

Dial’s campaign has cre-

ated a stir. In December,

Senator Dial pledged

10 percent of his cam-

paign funds to Children’s

Hospital and urged other

candidates to do the same.

“From the very begin-

ning, we wanted this cam-

paign to be different,” Dial

said. “I’ve been looking

for fresh ideas, new ways

of thinking, and opportu-

our work. People are tired of the status-quo in politi- cal campaigns.” While Dial’s campaign has been cutting-edge, his fresh approach to the issues is creating a buzz as well. A retired general in the National Guard, Dial wants to continue to grow agriculture and industry in the state by putting Alabama jobs first. This includes promoting Alabama’s agricultural exports to Cuba and South America, developing a statewide irrigation pro- gram, and creating an agri- cultural cabinet that would share best practices and feedback from farmers. Agriculture, forestry, and related industries have an annual economic impact of more than $70 billion and account for 580,000 jobs in the state of Alabama. “I’m running for Ag Commissioner because I want to grow all of Ala- bama by adding jobs and better opportunities for the people of our state,” Dial said. “We have to increase agricultural exports, pro- tect our farmland and food our agricultural research universities to ensure the future of farming in Alabama.” Watch Gerald Dial’s national-award-winning video at www.itsdialtime. com.Senator Gerald Dial currently represents District 13 in the Alabama Senate, which includes all or parts of Randolph, Lee, Cleburne, Clay, Cherokee, and Chambers counties. He serves as Chairman of the influential Senate Lo -cal Legislation #1 Committee. sources, and work with nities to give back through

ment of Agriculture and