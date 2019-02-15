Dilapidated properties find new purpose with LFD

Rundown properties
in LaFayette are find
–
ing a new life and a new
purpose that will benefit
the city as a whole in the
long run. What was once
a seen as a nuisance and
eye sore to the city of
LaFayette is now allowing
LaFayette firefighters a
great training opportunity
while beautifying the city
of LaFayette.
City crews from
LaFayette have began to
demolish certain proper
–
ties in the state of decay
in the city of LaFayette.
The properties which were
not only seen as a blight
on the city have also been
viewed as dangerous by
not falling in with city
building codes.
After public hearings
are held on properties in
question some make the
list for demolition. While
some of the properties find
themselves at the end of
a wrecking ball others are
finding another use and
being used for training for
LaFayette firefighters.
On Monday morning a
home located on Martin
Luther King Jr. Drive in
LaFayette was demol-
ished. During the demoli
–
tion a fire was set on the
debris of the property and
members of the LaFayette
Fire Department were
called to extinguish the
blaze.
Another property in La
–
Fayette has been prepped
and will soon be set
ablaze to offer training to LaFayette firefighters. The
training will offer training
and skills needed for local
firefighters to be better
prepared should an actual
structural blaze erupt in
the city.
Last month it was
announced as an idea at
a city council meeting
that the fire department
be able to use some of
the condemned proper
–
ties for training purposes.
As the city of LaFayette
continues to get tougher
on property owners in
the city the neglect of
some property owners is
offering valuable real-
life training to local first
responders.
