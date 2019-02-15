Dilapidated properties find new purpose with LFD

Rundown properties

in LaFayette are find

–

ing a new life and a new

purpose that will benefit

the city as a whole in the

long run. What was once

a seen as a nuisance and

eye sore to the city of

LaFayette is now allowing

LaFayette firefighters a

great training opportunity

while beautifying the city

of LaFayette.

City crews from

LaFayette have began to

demolish certain proper

–

ties in the state of decay

in the city of LaFayette.

The properties which were

not only seen as a blight

on the city have also been

viewed as dangerous by

not falling in with city

building codes.

After public hearings

are held on properties in

question some make the

list for demolition. While

some of the properties find

themselves at the end of

a wrecking ball others are

finding another use and

being used for training for

LaFayette firefighters.

On Monday morning a

home located on Martin

Luther King Jr. Drive in

LaFayette was demol-

ished. During the demoli

–

tion a fire was set on the

debris of the property and

members of the LaFayette

Fire Department were

called to extinguish the

blaze.

Another property in La

–

Fayette has been prepped

and will soon be set

ablaze to offer training to LaFayette firefighters. The

training will offer training

and skills needed for local

firefighters to be better

prepared should an actual

structural blaze erupt in

the city.

Last month it was

announced as an idea at

a city council meeting

that the fire department

be able to use some of

the condemned proper

–

ties for training purposes.

As the city of LaFayette

continues to get tougher

on property owners in

the city the neglect of

some property owners is

offering valuable real-

life training to local first

responders.

