Disputed Wisdom

A good friend told me that his Mother always said “Fools names are like monkeys faces, always seen in public places”. In short, my friend’s message was “do not print my name in your columns as it would appear that I am a fool”.

On a number of bike rides where what’s left of the old man’s brain is engaged in serious meditation, I have concluded that the old saying is bogus. Are the earlier patriots in America such as Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Abe Lincoln fools as their names continue to be in print? Are all politicians fools? No politician can get elected unless his name is constantly in public places. How about the name on your tomb stone? Will it be John Doe, John Henry, Anonymous or Dimwit? On second thought reference politicians, maybe my friend’s Mom is right.

Remember the saying “A stitch in time saves nine”? In essence that is true, but no one stitches clothes anymore unless it is to fit. The cost of the seamstress to stitch is more than the cost of replacing the garment. Around my house, forget the wife doing it as she doesn’t even sew on a button. She thinks that using a needle means to get a flu shot. The garment is made in the back room of a camel stable in Bangladesh so the cost of the garment is limited to shipping.

This old adage is often quoted, “Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise”. That simply ain’t so! I have a retired friend who lives up the street from me who completely puts this saying to bed. Some 20 years ago he was an executive with the powerful company, West Point Pepperell. This guy shows up at the office around 8ish and his secretary brings him his coffee. He has a coffee break with his buddies at 10 and at noon goes out to the Country Club to eat lunch. He is always home at 5 watching Fox News unless he is on a trip out of town. When Molash Madagascar calls and tells the boss that the thread count (whatever that is) is off in his recent shipment and is not going to pay, the boss dispatches this “Life Of Riley Executive “ with 1st class air fare and unlimited expense account to have a lobster lunch with the cheap skate on the balcony of his sea side resort. Now after retirement he sits around in his yard counting his money and meditating where to make his next investment.

Meanwhile, his early riser friend, arises at 6 to be at the office in LaFayette by 7. Lunch is a baloney sandwich, potato chips and a Hershey bar. He never is able to get home until after dark as he can’t leave until the work crew checks in.

Now who is the guy with retirement benefits, medical insurance and paid holidays and vacations? It ain’t the guy who is “who is early to bed, early to rise and is neither healthy wealthy or wise”. It is the executive who spends who most of his time on the golf course. Now days the early riser friend spends time after retirement riding his bicycle around town calculating which of his sorry son-in-laws is going to pay his medical bills.

The list of disputed sage wisdom passed down through the years goes on and on. Example: “A watched pot never boils”. Of course it does. The idea being that it seems like a long time if one has to stand there and watch. “A fool and his money is soon parted!” To know that is not true, take a look at George Soros the idiot who is trying to undermine America.

Probably the savviest saying is “That there is no fool like an old fool”. It is proof when you consider the origin of these foolish comments.