Divorce And Global Pandemics: 4 Tips to Get Through

Marriage can be a beautiful thing that lasts an eternity. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case. Actually, that’s not the case with nearly 50% of U.S. marriages. Approximately 827,000 divorces happen every year. No matter the situation, divorce is never easy. On anyone. If kids are in the mix, things are even more difficult. It’s important to do your best to remain positive, however, and realize that you can get through this.

It’s important to note that Alabama does have a higher divorce rate than much of the United States. In fact, Alabama ranks 16th in the country with a 12.3% divorce rate, compared to 10.9% nationally.

Whether you’re just deciding to get a divorce or you’ve been stuck in the early stages of the process for a while, hopefully these tips will help you better manage your divorce during this pandemic and allow you to move on with your life:

Try to be as understanding and accomodating as possible

Right now, since things are so difficult for everyone, it’s important to remain understanding and flexible. Especially if you’re going to have to co-parent throughout the divorce. Make sure you’re both taking social distancing seriously and aren’t planning any play dates or bringing in multiple sitters during the week. If your soon-to-be-ex has to change his or her schedule around due to the global pandemic, you need to do your best to be accomodating. Doing this will help your relationship so you’ll be able to co-parent down the line in a much more cordial and respectful manner.

“Unless you’re dealing with a high-conflict ex who needs clear boundaries and rules, the name of the game during the COVID-19 pandemic is flexibility and working together for the sake of the children and your own sanity,” said Alison L. Patton, a family law attorney and mediator.

Additionally, if your divorce is already finalized and your ex has to pay child support, which is payable until your child turns 21 years old, try to be a little understanding if he or she is out of work due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

Don’t worry about other projects right now

Perhaps you were planning on selling your home in the next few months. With everything going on in the world, it might be a better idea to hold off on placing your home on the market. People aren’t exactly looking to buy at the moment so it’s best to wait. You might even be able to start a few renovation tasks to bring in even more money down the line. The U.S. flooring industry reported growth of 3.85% in dollars and 3.2% in volume from last year. Consider upgrading your home’s flooring, repainting the walls, and cleaning up everything.

Take time for yourself

Divorce is one of the most stressful things ever. Add in a global pandemic, and it can get overwhelming real fast. It’s important to take some time for yourself and your mental health. Talk to friends (virtually), take a walk in a quiet area in nature, Disconnect from news sources and social media, read a book, practice meditation, and just try and relax — it will certainly help.

Get professional help

This can be in a variety of ways. A divorce attorney might already be helping you with the process, but sometimes you’ll need additional help — and that’s okay. Talk to a mediator, a therapist, or a professional divorce coach to help you through this very stressful, very difficult time.

This isn’t a fun time for anyone. It’s important to go at your own pace and be mindful of your actions and how your children are reacting. Slow down, take a deep breath, and plan out your next steps. You’ll be okay.