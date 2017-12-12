Home News Don L. Paige
Don L. Paige

Mr. Don L. Paige, 60, of Lanett died Friday, December 1, 2017 at Hillview Terrace, Montgomery. A memorial service will be held at Vines Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (CST) with Rev. John Flournoy officiating.

Mr. Paige is survived by his daughter: Stephanie (Jermaine) Benton, Smith Station; four brothers: Alexander Paige and Kenneth (Alfreda) Paige both of Lanett; Chris (Mary Booker) Paige, West Point, GA and Gregory (Janice) Page, Opelika; two sisters: Anita (LaMar) Murphy and Diane (Vincent) Murphy of West Point, GA; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

