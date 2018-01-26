Home News Obituaries Dorothy Ruth Brown
Dorothy Ruth Brown

Dorothy Ruth Brown

Mrs. Dorothy Ruth Brown, 82 of Lafayette, AL passed away on Friday, January 12, 2018 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018, 12 Noon CST at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Lafayette, AL, Rev. Melvin Owens, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Lafayette, AL.

Mrs. Brown is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Roberts, three sons, Michael Roberts, David Roberts and Gregory Roberts, a sister, Elizabeth Floyd, a brother, George Lee Hill, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guess book and express condolences, please visit silmnonseroyerfh.com

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

slandon
