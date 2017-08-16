Downtown Pizzeria, Blue Sky Fuel store get liquor licences

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Construction and growth is evident on every side of LaFayette from the construction of the new solar farm near the city to new businesses opening in the heart of the city. One new business in downtown LaFayette is one of two that the city of LaFayette voted to issue alcoholic beverage licenses to on Monday evening.

The Downtown Pizzeria located near the Chambers County Courthouse Square is one of the business LaFayette city council voted to issue the new business license to on Monday. Council voted to allow the on and off premises sale of retail beer at the business.

Before voting on the issue council members clarified how the new business was able to obtain both on and off premises sales of beer. The business is described as a category two restaurant this means the beer license for the property is one which will allow consumers to drink their beverage on premises or to take and unopened beverage home much as they would at a gas station or grocery store.

A new LaFayette gas station was also approved for a new alcoholic beverage license on Monday evening. The Blue Sky Fuel Store which is located at 13090 Veterans Memorial Parkway is not yet open, but has completed the application process for the sale of off premises beer and off premises table wine.

LaFayette Police Chief Ben Hill states he has spoken with the owner of the gas station and the business has plans to open in the next few weeks. Chief Hill also explained he sees no problem with the business selling these types of products because they have previous been sold at the same address.

The pair of business approved for the license on Monday are among a growing list of new businesses to locate to LaFayette in the past several weeks and months.