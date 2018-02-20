Dr. Brooks praised by several in community

By Alton Mitchell

Some big names in the Chambers County community came out to speak highly of one LaFayette native on Monday evening. All the talk was only a predecessor to one February day being named in honor of one talented LaFayette man as February 17th is now proclaimed as Dr. Antoine J. Brooks Day in the city of LaFayette.

Dr. Brooks has worn many hats during his time in the LaFayette area including educator and more recently a professor at Point University in nearby West Point. He is also a licensed chiropractor. One of his top accomplishments is at the front of his name, he became the first member of his family to earn the title of Doctor.

Chambers County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge spoke very highly of Dr. Brooks before a standing room crowd only at City Hall on Monday. “First congratulations to such a phenomenal family,” Dr. Hodge opened by saying. “ I offer my appreciation and can only image how this journey went for you,” Dr. Hodge continued. The 25-year veteran of education was very pleased with the accomplishments of Dr. Brooks. While she noted she did not know him as well as some members of his family she was very pleased with the example he was setting for people in LaFayette and Chambers County.

Mr. Chris Busby spoke next as a representative of the Chambers County School Board. “Dr. Brooks, congratulations on behalf of the LaFayette Schools, thank you. As a native, I watch what people do here,” explained Busby while noting the accomplishments of Brooks.

LaFayette Police Officer Danny Williams had more fond memories of Dr. Brooks, as he reminisced on the fun time the duo had in high school and also noted that Dr. Brooks will serve as best man in his upcoming wedding.

Doctor and Reverend Kelly was the final speaker to acknowledge the accomplishments of Dr. Brooks as he expressed how proud he was of the entire family and thankful. “Such an outstanding young man. He has involvement in the community and his church. The entire family should be proud, they are all high achievers,” expressed Dr. Kelly.

A proclamation was presented to Dr. Brooks by Mayor Moody and members of council including Councilwoman Tammie B. Williams who was a key player in helping to get the achievements of Dr. Brooks recognized. While the proclamation was presented, Dr. Brooks was surrounded by elected officials and friends at City Hall.