Drill Team Raising Money for Festival Appearance

Drill Team Raising Money for Festival Appearance

If you love bulls, dust, blood and the roar of a crowd then you love rodeos! If you have ever been to a rodeo in LaFayette you have probably seen the Southern Cross Drill Team. Every little country girl dreams of riding a glittered up horse wearing her best cow girl clothes and galloping around an arena while carrying an American flag.

Well for some little girls this dream comes true, but not without a lot of hard work and long weekends. The young ladies on the drill team are Tabitha Duffy, Brooke Slay Patterson, Emily Kilpatrick, Jessica Kendrick, Jamie Clark, Kelsey Smith and Abby Cain.

The Ladies of the Southern Cross Drill Team has been recognized and has been invited to represent the state of Alabama at The West Virginia Strawberry Festival, but in order to take all the members, it will cost the team around $2,000.

The Southern Cross Drill Team is putting on a fund raiser barrel race Saturday, November 2, Chambers County Agricultural Arena in Lafayette, Starts at 12:00 pm cst EXHIBITION: Will start at 12 pm – 4.

Check out the community news for more information on payouts and times for certain ages.

