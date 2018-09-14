Driver caught allegedly delivering more than pizza
A Chambers County
pizza delivery employee got
a lot more than he bar
–
gained for on a delivery last
Wednesday after local drug
agents nabbed the driver
with a large quantity of
illegal drugs after returning
from a delivery.
According to the
Chambers County Sher
–
iff’s Department, for the
past year, agents from the
Alabama Drug Enforce
–
ment Task Force, Chambers
County Sheriff’s Office,
and Chambers County Drug
Task Force have been in
–
vestigating William Lamar
Yarbrough for allegations
of trafficking-controlled
substance.
Yarbrough worked as a
local pizza delivery driver
at the Papa Johns in Valley,
but also appeared to have an
illegal side occupation that
involved the trafficking of
illegal drugs in Chambers
County.
According to the Cham
–
bers County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening
Yarbrough’s vehicle was
stopped at the Papa John’s
Pizza store located on Fob
James Drive in Valley as he
was returning from making
a delivery.
As agents attempted to
stop the vehicle, Yarbrough
exited his vehicle and ran
behind the Papa John’s
store but was apprehended
shortly after by drug agents.
Agents performed a search
of the vehicle Yarbrough
was driving and located
and seized approximately
five pounds of Marijuana.
Agents also seized a quan
–
tity of cash, scales, and his
vehicle.
Agents transported
Yarbrough to the Chambers
County Detention Facil
–
ity in LaFayette where he
was booked on charges of
Possession of Marijuana 1st
degree and Possession of
Drug Paraphernalia. Agents
are continuing their inves
–
tigation and say additional
charges are pending.
The Chambers County
Sheriff’s Office reminds
residents that they can
report drug activity by call
–
ing (334)756-0570, 911, or
after hours (334)576-0914.