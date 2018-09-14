Driver caught allegedly delivering more than pizza

A Chambers County

pizza delivery employee got

a lot more than he bar

–

gained for on a delivery last

Wednesday after local drug

agents nabbed the driver

with a large quantity of

illegal drugs after returning

from a delivery.

According to the

Chambers County Sher

–

iff’s Department, for the

past year, agents from the

Alabama Drug Enforce

–

ment Task Force, Chambers

County Sheriff’s Office,

and Chambers County Drug

Task Force have been in

–

vestigating William Lamar

Yarbrough for allegations

of trafficking-controlled

substance.

Yarbrough worked as a

local pizza delivery driver

at the Papa Johns in Valley,

but also appeared to have an

illegal side occupation that

involved the trafficking of

illegal drugs in Chambers

County.

According to the Cham

–

bers County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening

Yarbrough’s vehicle was

stopped at the Papa John’s

Pizza store located on Fob

James Drive in Valley as he

was returning from making

a delivery.

As agents attempted to

stop the vehicle, Yarbrough

exited his vehicle and ran

behind the Papa John’s

store but was apprehended

shortly after by drug agents.

Agents performed a search

of the vehicle Yarbrough

was driving and located

and seized approximately

five pounds of Marijuana.

Agents also seized a quan

–

tity of cash, scales, and his

vehicle.

Agents transported

Yarbrough to the Chambers

County Detention Facil

–

ity in LaFayette where he

was booked on charges of

Possession of Marijuana 1st

degree and Possession of

Drug Paraphernalia. Agents

are continuing their inves

–

tigation and say additional

charges are pending.

The Chambers County

Sheriff’s Office reminds

residents that they can

report drug activity by call

–

ing (334)756-0570, 911, or

after hours (334)576-0914.