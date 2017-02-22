Driver crashes in to Lanett dwelling

By Alton Mitchell

The Lanett Police Department has arrested a 39-year-old man on charges from a Sunday night police pursuit that ended in the front of a home in Lanett. That accident left the home owner suffering from injuries sustained in the crash.

The incident began around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night when a Lanett Police officer attempted to stop a 1997 Dodge Ram in the 2100 block of South Broad Avenue. The Dodge Ram sped away when the pursing officer attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving. That fleeing vehicle turned onto East 19th Street near the intersection of East Third Avenue.

A 48-year-old homeowner on East 19th Street heard the commotion from the police pursuit unfolding outside of his home and came to the front door to investigate what was occurring. When he came to the front door the Dodge Ram struck the front of his home causing the homeowner to suffer a head injury. He was transported to Lanier Health Systems in Valley and later Baptist Healthcare in Montgomery.

After the crash into the home the driver of the truck fled the scene on foot. Police began to search for their suspect and on Wednesday were able to locate 39-year-old Jackie Shon Wilson of Lanett hiding in a home in Valley. Wilson was taken into custody and booked into the Chambers County Jail. Wilson faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries, and attempting to elude.