Drivers’ License offices to extend hours

By Alton Mitchell

Budget concerns in the fall of 2015 forced the state of Alabama to make an announcement that it would close nearly 75 percent of the states Driver’s License offices including the office in Chambers County. That decision did not last long and also brought a federal investigation into allegations that the practice violated certain civil rights of many Alabamians. This past week the Federal government handed down its investigations results and it brings good news to rural areas of Alabama with it.

Following the investigation by the United States Department of Transportation it was discovered that Alabama was in violation of parts of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when the state opted to close 31 of the state’s part-time driver’s license offices.

The 31 closures were in mostly rural parts of the state and Alabama officials state that the offices that were closed were the ones that issued the lowest number of licenses each year. The closures left nearly 75% of Alabama’s 67 counties without a driver’s license office these included 11 counties where the population was majority African American.

The United States Department of Transportation states that a section of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination in programs that receive federal funds. A majority of the closed offices were in mostly minority populated areas of the state. The backlash that followed led to state reopening those closed offices for one day per month.

Federal officials found that the opening of the offices just one day per month was not adequate. State officials and the US DOT reached an agreement last week that will double and even triple the hours of many of these offices in the states Black Belt region. This should add over 2000 hours of operation per year.

Examples being in Wilcox County one of Alabama’s poorest and most poverty stricken Counties the office was opened one day per month. It will now be open three days per month under the new agreement. Wilcox County was one of the County’s that carried the majority minority population in question. The County has an estimated population of 11,307 as of 2013 and of that almost 72% of the County is African American.

Chambers County demographics were not so across the board. Of the 34,162 residents of Chambers County only about 39% of the county is estimated to fall into an African American demographic.

The Chambers County Driver’s License office located on Jane Place in LaFayette has been opened only on the second Thursday of each month from 8:45-3:45. No word on if it will have extended hours. The investigation by the US DOT focused on Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Conecuh, Clarke, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, and Wilcox Counties in the Alabama Black Belt region of the state.