Drought Has Residents Wishing for Autumn

Many Chamber County residents are feeling frustrated with our recent not so fall like weather. October usually brings Alabamians crisp mornings and the changing of the leaves. However, this year Alabama has experienced high temperatures and a lack of rainfall putting Chambers County in a dry, dusty, drought condition.



Despite recent rainfall Chambers County is still in desperate need of more rain. Drought conditions have put an extra strain on local cattlemen who are experiencing low grass in pastures, which results in the farmer having to feed hay earlier than expected in the year.



Furthermore, The Alabama forestry commission has issued a statewide fire alert, meaning burning without a permit could result in a criminal charge.