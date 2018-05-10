Drug raid nets multiple arrests

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

A police officer in the

city of West Point was

injured during the course

of a search warrant being

served at a home on 10th

Street in West Point last

Thursday. The officer is

expected to be ok and five

occupants of the home are

now in custody on a long

list of charges after the

search warrant revealed

illegal narcotics present in

the home.

According to informa-

tion released by the West

Point Police Department,

officers with the agency

went to a home located on

East 10th Street at 9:30

p.m. on Thursday to ex-

ecute a search warrant on

the property. As officers

made entry into the resi-

dence they were able to

locate various amounts of

marijuana that was found

throughout the home.

West Point Police also

were able to arrest five

people at the residence

including one that was

attempting to leave the

scene. West Point Police

identified those arrested

as LaKeithin Buckner,

Stefone Stafford, Mes-

seiar Bonner, LeFranco

McCullough, and Jamon-

tez Cofield. All those

arrested were residence

of West Point. The five

arrested face charges of

purchase, possession,

manufacture, distribution,

or sale of a controlled

substance or marijuana

and felony possession

of marijuana. They were

transported to the Troup

County Jail.

As the search warrant

was being executed on

the residence an offi

–

cer with the West Point

Police Department was

injured. The officers

injuries resulted in of-

ficers responding from

several nearby agencies

including Lanett Police

Department, Valle Police

Department, Chambers

County Sheriff’s Depart-

ment, Troup County

Sheriffs Department, and

the Georgia State Patrol.

Rumors began to fly fol

–

lowing the massive show

of law enforcement on the

scene that an officer was

shot or a hostage situa-

tion had taken place at the

residence.

West Point Police con-

firm the officer was not

shot and there was not a

hostage situation that took

place at the home. The

officer did receive injuries

related to an accidental

discharge of a taser. The

department notes that

part of the incident is

still under investigation.

The West Point Police

Department did thank

the various agencies that

responded to the scene to

offer assistance.