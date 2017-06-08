Drug Task Force arrests 109
By Alton Mitchell
Agents with the Chambers County Drug Task Force have been busy over the past six months. Information released from the agency last week shows the task force has netted more than 100 arrests over a six month period for drug related crimes throughout the County.
According to information from a press release from the Chambers County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force a total of 109 individuals were arrested over a six month period at various locations throughout Chambers County. Those 109 individuals are facing charges of distribution of a controlled substance. The release also states that there are more than 200 charges as a result of the arrests.
The department states that during the months of February, March, April, and May members of the Chambers County Drug Task Force conducted several investigations involving trafficking, purchase of pseudoephedrine, unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance, and unlawful distribution of cocaine, marijuana, and prescription pills in Chambers County.
Those arrested in the relationship to the investigation have a variety of home residences that range local areas such as LaFayette, Valley, and Lanett to as far away as Maine, Illinois, and Minnesota.
The Chambers County Drug Task Force is a multijurisdictional collaboration between; The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department, Valley Police Department, Lanett Police Department, LaFayette Police Department, The Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Chambers County Multijurisdictional SWAT team. The efforts and partnership between those agencies resulted in the following arrests and charges during the six month investigation.
Candace Chandler, 26 of Lafayette – Possession of a controlled Substance X2
Rachael Russell, 25 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Joseph Mark Coker, 26 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled and Drug Paraphernalia
Keaon Calloway, 24 of Lanett – Theft of Property
Johnny Anson Long, 34 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
Scott Clement, 53 of Maine – possession of Marijuana 2nd
George Ginn, 55 of Illinois – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Miles Cramer, 59 of Maine – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Calvin Nix, 31 of Valley – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Justin McKeehan, 26 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Samantha Sims, 27 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Promoting Prison Contraband and Drug Paraphernalia
Tito Dunn, 24 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance x2
Sabrina Cooper, 34 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Darian Woody, 26 of Lanett – Possession of a controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
David Tillis, 56 of Wadley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Karen Stewart, 29 of Wadley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Nathaniel Cole, 51 of Wadley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Drug Paraphernalia and Certain Person Forbidden to possess a firearm
Jason Spears, 38 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia
Crystal Taylor, 33 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia
Amy Spear, 29 of Lanett – Possession of Prescription Medicine
Edward Shane Perry, 40 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia
Kenneth Boyd, 39 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Amanda Thornton, 34 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Wade Akins, 42 of Valley – Possession of a controlled Substance
Nakita Ray, 39 of Lineville – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Beach, 33 of Lanett – Promoting prison contraband Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Brittany Ward, 30 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance X3 Possession of Marijuana 2nd Possession of Prescription Medicines and Drug Paraphernalia
Christopher Irvin, 28 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Shawndarious Sands, 19 of West point – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
Takevian Jackson, 23 of West Point – Possession of Marijuana 1st and drug Paraphernalia
Dimitri Henry, 25 of West Point – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
Tony Hargett, 42 of West Point – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Failure to Appear X2
Clarence Heard, 66 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Drake Thompson, 24 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Nicolas Bryant, 20 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Arecia Metts, 39 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Possession of a Controlled Substance X2 Possession of Marijuana 1st Possession of Marijuana 2nd Possession of Prescription Medicine and Drug Paraphernalia
Charles Jones, 42 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Brandon Hartman, 22 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Jessica Hawkins, 25 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Jacky Wilson, 39 of Lanett – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Brandi Serrano, 25 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Rhonda Alsobrook, 56 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Dylan Reed, 56 of LaGrange – Possession of a Controlled Substance X2 and Drug Paraphernalia
Ashley Abney, 26 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Prescription Medicines and Drug Paraphernalia
Brian Mitchell, 32 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and drug Paraphernalia
Linda Booth, 51 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
David Booth, 19 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Tina Perez, 50 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Christy Craft, 43 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Dezeray Dye, 25 of Lafayette – Drug Paraphernalia
Dean Winter, 25 of Lafayette – Drug Paraphernalia
Gary Shepard, 57 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
James Echols, 54 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance X3 Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia x2
Gary Copeland, 21 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Drug Paraphernalia
Jermarius Miles, 20 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana1st Pistol without a permit and Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Sanders, 45 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Joshua Nelson, 31 Minnesota – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fugitive from Justice
Makisha Harris, 19 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Dylan Hurston, 18 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Steven Smith, 34 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Prescription Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia
Zachary Sheeler, 21 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Joseph Elio, 26 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
Jeanie Coulter, 34 of Opelika – Possession of a controlled Substance
Jeremy Huguley, 36 of West Point – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Troytavious Washington, 26 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug paraphernalia
Christopher Porter, 37 of Lanett Possession of a Controlled Substance
Richard Wright, 74 of Lanett – Sale of Untaxed Alcohol and the illegal sale of Alcohol
Cody Kirkland, 25 of Opelika – Drug Paraphernalia
Key Pruitt, 29 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
Ray Howell, 20 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
Cekeria Brooks, 18 of West Point – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
Chris Tittle, 28 of Valley – Drug Paraphernalia
Ashley Jennings, 26 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Sherry Neiger, 47 of The Five Points – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Joseph Floyd, 36 of Lafayette – Drug Paraphernalia
Randall Boyd, 25 of Roanoke – Drug Paraphernalia
Tiffany Williams, 28 of Roanoke – Drug paraphernalia
Anthony Sanders, 29 of Lafayette – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Dylan Moore, 18 of Lafayette – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Arsenio Floyd, 27 of Valley – possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Mestres, 21 of Valley Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Crystal Ann Taylor, 33 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Drug Paraphernalia
Dennis Asberry, 28 of Lafayette – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Trafficking in Cocaine
Justin Roberts, 24 of Lafayette – Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Renee Boogher, Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana 2nd x2 Possession of Prescription Medicine x2 and Drug Paraphernalia x2
Justin Story, 22 of Lanett – Failure to Appear
Montego Sherrell, 43 of Lanett – Fugitive from Justice
James Okrutny, 36 of Cusseta – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Linda Bradley, 50 of Cusseta – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Kristofer Kerr, 26 of Virginia – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
John Thomas Williams, 27 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Bennie McCard Jr., 26 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Dasaundra Lewis, 31 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia
Jason Phelmetta, 24 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia
Jaren Daugherty, 20 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Richard Tomlin, 63 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Keith Shipman, 26 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Ariel Campbell, 23 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Kentabious Shealey, 30 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Antavious Sharpe, 19 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Jessica Arocha, 25 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Karl Scott, 30 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Brandon Calloway, 33 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Anthony Boyd, 46 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Donnie Brooks Jr., 25 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
Taffie Meadows, 39 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
Mathew Sheats, 27 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia
Adam Amato, 30 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug paraphernalia
Joshua McCormick, 19 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia