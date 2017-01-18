Drug Task Force arrests 54
#During October, November, December of 2016 members of the Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force conducted several investigations involving the Trafficking, Purchase of Pseudoephedrine, Unlawful Manufacture of controlled substances and the Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine, Marijuana and prescription pills in Chambers County.
The following people were arrested during this time frame as a result of these investigations.
1.Amos Moody, 40 of Lanett – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
2.Jessica Nicholson, 27 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen property 3rd and Drug Paraphernalia
3.Joshua Mark Tucker, 28 of LaGrange – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
4.Amy Lynn Brooks, 28 of Lanett – Attempt to Commit Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
5.Cody Lewis Brewer, 20 of Columbus GA –# Drug Paraphernalia
6.Lacie Kay Meadows, 22 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
7.Bobby Calloway, 32 of Lafayette – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance(2 Counts)
8.Wayne Anton Cofield, 32 of Lanett – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
9.Charles Lavon Dooley, 48 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
10.Rodney Kendal Joiner, 28 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
11.Kenneth Ricardo Buchanan, 45 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
12.Megan Treist McClelland, 27 of Valley – Chemical endangerment of a Child
13.Patrick Tremaine Carwell, 30 of Lafayette – Unlawful Distribution of a controlled Substance
14.Ray Anthony Howell, 20 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 Counts), Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Drug Paraphernalia, Pistol without a Permit, Possession of a Short Barrel Shotgun
15.Darian K’Shaun Brown, 20 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 Counts), Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Short Barrel Shotgun
16.Michael Tolbert, 34 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
17.Daniel Wade Richardson, 25 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia
18.Brenda Richardson, 59 of Lanett – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Drug Paraphernalia
19.Erica Heard, 43 of Five Points – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance
20.Zachary Lee Parrott, 26 of Five points – Possession of Precursor Chemicals
21.Tonny Shivers, 58 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
22.Vashon Sinquez Dooley, 27 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and drug Paraphernalia
23.Amos Bledsoe, 33 of Lanett – Distribution of a controlled Substance
24.Marcus Broughton, 28 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
25.Wiiliam Wright, 32 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
26.Brandon Doler, 34 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
27.Justin Berry, 26 of LaGrange Ga – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
28.Ginger Miller, 38 of Opelika – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Pistol without a permit and Drug Paraphernalia
29.Michael Manley, 44 of Opelika – Possession of a Controlled Substance X2 and drug Paraphernalia
30.James Florence, 54 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Prescription medication
31.Terry Johnson, 21 of Atlanta Ga – Trafficking in Opioids and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
32.Bashir Muhammd, 24 of Atlanta Ga – Trafficking in Opioids and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
33.Maryam Al-Mujahid, 20 of Atlanta Ga – Trafficking in Opioids and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
34.Gregory Peterson, 38 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
35.Monique Shanay Davis, 27 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
36.John Lyle Reardon, 48 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Pistol without a Permit
37.Christopher Lee Davis, 22 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Pistol without a Permit
38.Tremendez Devontae Davis, 23 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
39.Doris Louis Darden, 65 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
40.Mathew Brown, 18 of Franklin Ga – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
41.Travis Calhoun, 18 of LaGrange Ga – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
42.Timini Wallace, 43 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Persons forbidden to Possess a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
43.John Sessums, 38 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
44.Patricia Moore, 61 of Valley Possession of Marijuana 1st and drug Paraphernalia
45.Christopher Hemming, 31 of Lafayette – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
46.Phelix Lockhart, 45 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
47.Andrew Ligon, 24 of Pine Mountain Ga – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
48.Timothy Anderson, 27 of Valley – Drug Paraphernalia
49.Jimmy Damond Lockhart, 45 of Lafayette – Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2 and Drug Paraphernalia
50.Brandon Workman, 34 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
51.Nicholas Grant Bryant, 36 of Opelika – Possession of a Controlled Substance X 3
52.Brian Keith Mitchell, 32 of West Point Ga – possession of a Controlled Substance
53.Billy Ray Spears Jr., 32 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
54.Brittany Alexandria Thrower, 26 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance
Citizens may report drug activity at 334-756-0570. For emergencies, call 911 or after hours, 334-576-0914.