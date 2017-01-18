Drug Task Force arrests 54

#During October, November, December of 2016 members of the Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force conducted several investigations involving the Trafficking, Purchase of Pseudoephedrine, Unlawful Manufacture of controlled substances and the Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine, Marijuana and prescription pills in Chambers County.

The following people were arrested during this time frame as a result of these investigations.

1.Amos Moody, 40 of Lanett – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

2.Jessica Nicholson, 27 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen property 3rd and Drug Paraphernalia

3.Joshua Mark Tucker, 28 of LaGrange – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

4.Amy Lynn Brooks, 28 of Lanett – Attempt to Commit Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia

5.Cody Lewis Brewer, 20 of Columbus GA –# Drug Paraphernalia

6.Lacie Kay Meadows, 22 of Lanett – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

7.Bobby Calloway, 32 of Lafayette – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance(2 Counts)

8.Wayne Anton Cofield, 32 of Lanett – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

9.Charles Lavon Dooley, 48 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

10.Rodney Kendal Joiner, 28 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

11.Kenneth Ricardo Buchanan, 45 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

12.Megan Treist McClelland, 27 of Valley – Chemical endangerment of a Child

13.Patrick Tremaine Carwell, 30 of Lafayette – Unlawful Distribution of a controlled Substance

14.Ray Anthony Howell, 20 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 Counts), Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Drug Paraphernalia, Pistol without a Permit, Possession of a Short Barrel Shotgun

15.Darian K’Shaun Brown, 20 of Valley – Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 Counts), Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Short Barrel Shotgun

16.Michael Tolbert, 34 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance

17.Daniel Wade Richardson, 25 of Lanett – Drug Paraphernalia

18.Brenda Richardson, 59 of Lanett – Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Drug Paraphernalia

19.Erica Heard, 43 of Five Points – Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

20.Zachary Lee Parrott, 26 of Five points – Possession of Precursor Chemicals

21.Tonny Shivers, 58 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance

22.Vashon Sinquez Dooley, 27 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and drug Paraphernalia

23.Amos Bledsoe, 33 of Lanett – Distribution of a controlled Substance

24.Marcus Broughton, 28 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance

25.Wiiliam Wright, 32 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance

26.Brandon Doler, 34 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

27.Justin Berry, 26 of LaGrange Ga – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

28.Ginger Miller, 38 of Opelika – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Pistol without a permit and Drug Paraphernalia

29.Michael Manley, 44 of Opelika – Possession of a Controlled Substance X2 and drug Paraphernalia

30.James Florence, 54 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Prescription medication

31.Terry Johnson, 21 of Atlanta Ga – Trafficking in Opioids and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

32.Bashir Muhammd, 24 of Atlanta Ga – Trafficking in Opioids and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

33.Maryam Al-Mujahid, 20 of Atlanta Ga – Trafficking in Opioids and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

34.Gregory Peterson, 38 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

35.Monique Shanay Davis, 27 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

36.John Lyle Reardon, 48 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Pistol without a Permit

37.Christopher Lee Davis, 22 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Pistol without a Permit

38.Tremendez Devontae Davis, 23 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

39.Doris Louis Darden, 65 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

40.Mathew Brown, 18 of Franklin Ga – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

41.Travis Calhoun, 18 of LaGrange Ga – Possession of Marijuana 2nd

42.Timini Wallace, 43 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Persons forbidden to Possess a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

43.John Sessums, 38 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia

44.Patricia Moore, 61 of Valley Possession of Marijuana 1st and drug Paraphernalia

45.Christopher Hemming, 31 of Lafayette – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

46.Phelix Lockhart, 45 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance

47.Andrew Ligon, 24 of Pine Mountain Ga – Possession of Marijuana 2nd

48.Timothy Anderson, 27 of Valley – Drug Paraphernalia

49.Jimmy Damond Lockhart, 45 of Lafayette – Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2 and Drug Paraphernalia

50.Brandon Workman, 34 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

51.Nicholas Grant Bryant, 36 of Opelika – Possession of a Controlled Substance X 3

52.Brian Keith Mitchell, 32 of West Point Ga – possession of a Controlled Substance

53.Billy Ray Spears Jr., 32 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia

54.Brittany Alexandria Thrower, 26 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Citizens may report drug activity at 334-756-0570. For emergencies, call 911 or after hours, 334-576-0914.