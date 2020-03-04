Drummond, Thomas Earn LaFayette High School Honors

Miss LHS, Shakwanza Thomas

Mr. LHS, Jalan Drummond

LaFayette High School named this year’s Mr & Miss LHS this week.

Mr. LHS, Jalan Drummond, the son of Felicia Pearson and William Drummond, grandson of Mary P. Holloway, is a graduating senior at Lafayette High School with a 4.7 grade point average. His hobbies include traveling, spending time with friends and family, and listening to music. Jalan’s accomplishments include being selected as a 2019 Bezos Scholar with the family of Jeff Bezos- founder of Amazon, being the president of his graduating class for all four years of high school, being a contributing member of many school and community organizations such as UNITE Mentoring, the National Society of High School Scholars, Student Government Association, the National Beta Club, The National Honor Society, The National Technical Honor Society, and Future Health Professionals, and now being chosen as Mr. Lafayette High School for the 2019-2020 academic school year.



His most memorable moment in high school is becoming the head drum major of the Mighty Marching Bulldog Band in 2017. While undergoing the normal stresses of high school, Jalan will remember the words of his grandmother the most, to always ask God to guide and give him strength throughout his challenges. Following graduation, Jalan will further his education at a four year university majoring in pre-professional biology to become an anesthesiologist. To obtain this goal, he has obtained over $2 million in scholarships this year. Jalan’s advice to rising seniors and other underclassmen is to cherish their moments in high school because they will pass them by faster than they think.



Miss LHS, Shakwanza Thomas is a 17 year old senior of Lafayette High School. Parents are Rashida Thomas and Brenda Thomas. She said, “I participate in honor society, SGA, beta club, skills USA, and I served as captain of the Goldettes for two years. I have received over 844,000 in scholarships. My plans after high school are to attend a four year university to major in Elementary Education. I am very honored to have receive the title of Ms.Lafayette High School. It is one of the highlights of my senior year!”