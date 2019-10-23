Home News Featured Stories Dukes of Hazzard Star Headlines Fundraiser
Dukes of Hazzard Star Headlines Fundraiser
Dukes of Hazzard Star Headlines Fundraiser

Dukes of Hazzard Star Headlines Fundraiser

Sony Shroyer/Enos at the fundraiser.
Sonny Shroyer at left, greets a fan.

Sonny Shroyer, who played Enos the deputy sheriff, from one of our all time TV favorite shows, The Dukes of Hazzard came to King Auto Corner in Valley for a Christmas bike fundraiser last Saturday. The affable Shroyer signed dozens of autographs and stood in on many selfies with fans who attended the event.

The event was sponsored by Missiles for Christ fundraiser/Eddie’s Bikes for Kids.

Shroyer was escorted to King Auto Corner by officers and stopped off at Sonny’s in Valley as well.

