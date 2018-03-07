EAMC adds quiet times

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

On last Thursday, East Alabama Medical Center and East Alabama Medical Center- Lanier put a new policy into place that creates a designated quiet time for patients at the hospital to rest and heal better.

According to EAMC on March 1st designated quiet times went into place at hospitals in both Opelika and Valley. The designated quiet times will be daily between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. During quiet times patients at the hospitals will have a limited number of visitors in an effort to allow greater time periods to rest.

Daily from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. only a primary a caregiver will be allowed in with patients at EAMC facilities. The goal of EAMC is to allow patients a quiet time to heal from ongoing ailments. The hospital is following research that shows patients heal better when quiet time is given.

The quiet time change will not have an impact on patients that are receiving care at the ICU, CVICU, skilled nursing facility, rehab, psychiatric units, and outpatient services center. The new policy is similar to one that EAMC has had in place at its mother-baby unit for some time.

In addition to the quiet time change EAMC has also announced a color coded uniform policy was put into place last Thursday and will be fully implemented by July 1st. The color-coded uniforms at EAMC will have staff at EAMC facilities wearing color coded uniforms to indicate their area of specialty such as a radiologist or nurse.

Despite the new quiet time policies in place at EAMC and EAMC: Lanier the hospital will keep the same visiting hours in place which are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.