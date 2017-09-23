EAMC, AU team up to outfit babies with blankets

Autumns in this area revolve around the Tigers football schedule, but life goes on for mothers-to-be who are expecting the birth of a newborn. That’s why East Alabama Medical Center and Auburn Athletics have teamed up to outfit babies born during football season (September – November) with a commemorative blanket. The navy blue blankets sport the AU logo in orange and the EAMC logo in white.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to work with Auburn Athletics to make the 2017 football season even more spirited,” says John Atkinson, EAMC’s director of PR and Marketing. “Plus, this will be a nice keepsake for families to have to remember the birth of their child this fall.” While this is War Eagle Country, the hospital realizes fans of other teams will also give birth at EAMC during this football season. “They are welcome to have a blanket as well,” says Atkinson. “Maybe they will change their allegiance, but if not, they can simply re-gift it to an Auburn family.”

“Auburn Athletics is happy to partner with EAMC to provide Auburn-branded baby blankets to the newest members of the Auburn Family,” says Chris Davis, Vice President and General Manager of Auburn Sports Properties. “We are always looking for new and unique ways to connect with Auburn fans, and through this new initiative with EAMC, we can provide them with a special memento during one of life’s most precious occasions.”)