EAMC Screening All Visitors

EAMC officials began screening all visitors on Friday at 2 p.m. Visitors who enter EAMC will first see that the lobby is blocked out and staffed by a security guard. Visitors will be directly to the side where they will be asked for their driver’s license and then screened for fever and asked questions regarding any symptoms associated with COVID-19.



Each patient is allowed one consistent visitor during their stay (swapping out of visitors is not allowed), and it is highly recommended that the person be younger than age 65. This applies to inpatients—patients who are in the hospital—as well as to patients being treated in the Emergency Department and patients who are having surgery or an elective procedure at either EAMC or EAMC-Lanier. These restrictions also apply to patients being treated at the Spencer Cancer Center.



Visitation time has been shortened…the current times available to visit are 8 .m. – 7 p.m. at EAMC and 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at EAMC-Lanier.



In addition, EAMC has announced that visitors are not allowed at the EAMC Skilled Nursing Facility, at the EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home and at the Oak Park Nursing Home. Independent living residents at Oak Park are allowed to have visitors—although we suggest it be limited—but visitors must enter through the independent living entrance.



Other visitors, including clergy members, will not be permitted. Exceptions may be granted in certain extreme situations, but routine visits will not be allowed. These unprecedented steps are being taken to protect our patients and residents, as well as our staff and physicians. These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.