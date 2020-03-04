EAMC Takes Steps to Prepare for Coronavirus

News of the 2019 Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been growing since the virus began in Wuhan, China in November. China is the most populous country in the world and containing the virus has been difficult. It was initially limited to the Wuhan Province, but has since spread to other provinces in China as well as to Japan, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong and now South Korea. So far, there have been 62 patients treated in the United States, mostly in the western states and upper Midwest.



With Auburn University’s diverse population and local industries with ties to some of the affected countries, EAMC officials are taking the necessary steps to prepare for the possibility of the COVID-19 presenting itself in our region.



In the past two months, we have already had no less than seven multi-disciplinary meetings regarding the Coronavirus within EAMC and also participated in several conference calls with the CDC, the ADPH and the Alabama Hospital Association.



EAMC officials are tracking news on the COVID-19 regarding its spread, and protocols on isolation and treatment. Also, instructional signage has been placed at the main entry points at EAMC, EAMC-Lanier and at the AU Medical Clinic, and we are continuing communication to all area physicians to make them aware of our actions and plans. Fred Kam, M.D., the medical director of the Auburn University Medical Clinic, is a member of the AU Task Force regarding the COVID-19. He attends meetings at AU and EAMC and shares information on the actions each is taking to address the COVID-19 situation.



At the hospital, several staff members are being trained on every component of caring for a patient with COVID-19, including the donning and doffing of personal protective equipment (PPE) so as not to spread the virus to other patients or employees.



Like the seasonal flu, the elderly, the very young and those who are immunocompromised are the ones who are most at risk. Likewise, good hand hygiene, covering your cough and limiting public exposure are the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, everyone is asked to please wash their hands often, avoid touching their face, routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and stay home when sick.



For more information on the COVID-19, please visit www.cdc.gov/Coronavirus or www.alabamapublichealth.gov.



People with a history of travel in the past 14 days to China, South Korea, Italy, Iran or Japan AND ARE NOT experiencing symptoms should call the Alabama Department of Health Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks Division at 1-800-338-8374.



People who have a history of travel in the past 14 days to China, South Korea, Italy, Iran or Japan AND are experiencing any of the following symptoms: fever, cough or difficulty breathing, should call 334-528-SICK.