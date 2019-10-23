East Alabama Medical Center Family Grieves Over Two Weekend Homicides

Sharon Gess

Ross Johnathon McFarland

By Jody Stewart

The East Alabama Medical Center Family has been hit hard over the last seven days with the murder of one prominent member of their staff Sharon Gess ER/EMS Director and with the development of the murder of Dr. John H. McFarland MD’s fiance Martha Jones.



East Alabama Medical Center employees are mourning the death of a beloved colleague and friend, Sharon Gess, who was identified as one of the victims in a double homicide Sunday afternoon October 20th in Notasulga, according to reports.



The Macon County Coroner’s Office confirmed Gess and her 60-year-old brother, William Gess Jr., were both killed in a double homicide on Sunday.



Police are currently looking for the siblings’ brother, Aaron Gess, who is a person of interest. Police said Gess, who has a history of mental illness, is armed and dangerous.

Ross Jonathan McFarland, the teen son of prominent east Alabama physician, John McFarland, was charged with murdering his father’s fianceé at the family residence in Auburn on Thursday night 7 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2019.



Dr. John H. McFarland MD is an emergency medicine doctor in the Opelika area. He is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center and George H Lanier Memorial Hospital.



The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Martha “Marti” Jones White, who was pronounced dead at the scene of gunshot injuries.



Law enforcement sources say, 16-year-old McFarland, and White knew one another because White was engaged to McFarland’s father.



Auburn police arrested the 16-year-old early Friday morning on murder charges after the Thursday night homicide along Burke Place, in Auburn, Alabama.