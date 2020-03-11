East Alabama Medical Center Outlines Precautions it’s Taking to Fight Coronavirus

By John C. West

East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) has set up a checkpoint outside of its Emergency Room to help in screening patients for potential Coronavirus COVID-19.



The checkpoint is meant to act as a staging area for any patients coming into the ER with respiratory issues. These patients are then separated as a precaution to help protect from spreading potential cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 into the hospital.



John Atkinson, the Public Relations and Marketing Director for EAMC confirmed this in an interview Friday afternoon after the checkpoint had been set up.



“The point of it is to keep any possible case from getting inside and contaminating the inside area,” Atkinson said. “So this is a screening process on the outside.”



Atkinson, as well as EAMC medical professionals, are especially concerned about individuals who have traveled recently to locations with widespread ongoing sustained community transmission of Coronavirus COVID-19.



“If somebody does fit the criteria, having been in any of the areas that you’ve heard a lot about and have any of the symptoms, then there would be further investigating,” Atkinson said.



The check point will be open 24/7 for the foreseeable future. Similar measures have been put into place at UAB’s Emergency Rooms as well.



While no cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 have been reported in Alabama, recent cases in Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee are causing medical professionals to be cautious.



“We can’t say for sure that we will get one,” Atkinson said, referring to the virus, “but you know certainly, as it spreads more, then it’s certainly a possibility.”



Local residents are advised to take normal precautions.



“What we’ve been trying to preach is do the things that really you would do year round, but we really appreciate more during the flu months,” Atkinson said. “That is washing your hands, covering your cough, don’t touch your hands to the eyes, nose, and mouth. Don’t be around other sick people. If you’re sick, don’t go around to other people.”



Atkinson also stressed that people should not panic over the virus, should any cases be reported in Alabama.



“You don’t need to be oblivious to what’s going on in the world, but you also don’t need to panic. You know, fall somewhere in between there. Don’t put your head in the sand and pretend it’s not happening, but also don’t go to a crowded theater and yell fire. Let’s use some common sense.”



“80% of people who get this worldwide, 80% are just going to experience mild symptoms and be able to treat it, stay away from other people, and then in a couple of weeks go back to living their normal life,” Atkinson said. “Of the remaining 20%, roughly 15% will probably require hospitalization somewhere. This particular virus doesn’t seem to be impacting the younger population as much. It’s the older population and the immunocompromised who seem to be mostly impacted by Covid-19.”



When asked what people should do if they show symptoms of Coronavirus COVID-19, Atkinson advised that the first thing is to call the EMAC hotline at 334-528-SICK. Patients can then be walked through their next steps.



Atkinson was adamant “If people have traveled to any of the affected areas and have symptoms, then we have a hotline for them to call. Don’t just show up at the ER. We want you to call ahead of time so that we can talk through it.” The Hotline number is 334-528-SICK.



Recent reports of two individuals in Lee County having Coronavirus Covid-19 have been disproven.