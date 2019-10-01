Eastside hosts 30 for open house

The fi rst in a series of

Open House events was

conducted Tuesday at Eastside

Elementary School in

LaFayette. Approximately

30 people participated in

the activities, including

parents, community members,

church groups, city

and county government

representatives.

The event began with a

presentation by Principal

LaKeyda Burnett, during

which participants viewed

a video of math intervention

lessons used in parent

workshops to encourage

home interaction between

students and their parents.

Following the presentation,

the group toured the

school and enjoyed refreshments.

“I was very pleased with

the level of participation

and the professionalism

of the Eastside staff ,” said

Chambers County School

Superintendent Dr. Kelli

Hodge. “I received very

positive feedback from

those who attended.”

Dr. Hodge announced the

schedule of Open House

events last month as an

opportunity for members

of the community to witness

fi rst-hand their local

school system in action.

Invitations were extended

to area church, business,

and civic organizations,

and pre-registration was

required.

The next Open House

will be this Thursday, September

26, at Lafayette

Lanier Elementary School,

beginning at 9 a.m. EDT.

Subsequent events will be

held at a rate of two per

month, with the exception

of December due to the

Christmas holiday observance.

“I hope people will take

advantage of this opportunity

when a school near

them hosts a future Open

House,” said Hodge. “We

have excellent teachers

who work very hard every

day to give our students a

quality education.”

Shown in the photo

above are participants at

Tuesday’s Open House

during a presentation by

Eastside Principal LaKeyda

Burnett.