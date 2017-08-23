Home News Featured Stories ECLIPSED: A view from the school
ECLIPSED: A view from the school
Featured Stories
News
0

ECLIPSED: A view from the school

0
0
8-23-17 Eclipse DSC_1609 copy
now viewing

ECLIPSED: A view from the school

Eclipse2
now playing

Sunrise...Sunset and a starry night all in same sky

America in Transition - Humor by Bill Frazer

Three East Alabama men charged in Florida murder

Quality of Life
now playing

Health center opens in LaFayette

18-month-old child swept away by river

Chambers County unemployment takes a dip

Lanett names four films as festival’s best

8-23-17 Frazer 000_0248
now playing

1,000 parts trucks, 7 miles of fencing for Solar Farm

Phone scam solicits payments

Wilcox Mike 2
now playing

Mike’s Musings - Eclipse all about hype

Photo by Jody Fuller
Kids kindergarten thru 12th grade at Chambers Academy got to experience history in the making! Over 150 students, teachers and parents gathered at Tolbert field and were ready to see what the eclipse had in store for them.

Most of the young on lookers had never experienced an eclipse much less set on the opposing side of their football field!  They hooted and hollered as the moon slowly worked its way across the sun — a sight that, with glasses, was visible even with our partly cloudy sky.

A crack of thunder and the drop in temperature made the event a little more erie!! While some wished it had been darker, everyone seemed to have a good time.

Related posts:

  1. Mike’s Musings – Eclipse all about hype
  2. Sunrise…Sunset and a starry night all in same sky
  3. Mike’s Musings – Eclipse Gazing, Not So Much
  4. Senior Watch: DeVantae King-LaFayette High School Linebacker
slandon
Related Posts
Eclipse2

Sunrise…Sunset and a starry night all in same sky

slandon 0

America in Transition – Humor by Bill Frazer

slandon 0

Three East Alabama men charged in Florida murder

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video