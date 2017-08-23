ECLIPSED: A view from the school

Kids kindergarten thru 12th grade at Chambers Academy got to experience history in the making! Over 150 students, teachers and parents gathered at Tolbert field and were ready to see what the eclipse had in store for them.

Most of the young on lookers had never experienced an eclipse much less set on the opposing side of their football field! They hooted and hollered as the moon slowly worked its way across the sun — a sight that, with glasses, was visible even with our partly cloudy sky.

A crack of thunder and the drop in temperature made the event a little more erie!! While some wished it had been darker, everyone seemed to have a good time.