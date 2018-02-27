Educators attend poverty seminar

Teachers and administrators from the Chambers County School District recently attended a poverty simulation seminar at Shawmut gym, presented by the East Alabama Regional Inservice Center at Auburn University. The virtual reality exercise was designed to give educators an accurate depiction of everyday life for families living at or below the federal poverty level.

The simulation covered a typical four-week period, with each “week” consisting of eleven-minute segments, during which a list of required activities must be completed. Those participating were divided into “family groups” of varying ages, each with specific tasks to perform within the allotted time. Some were instructed to apply for income-based housing, child care, adequate transportation, and additional types of public assistance, while others struggled to maintain full or part-time jobs and attend college classes.

The activity even included a pawn shop where family members could exchange items of value for cash, and a jail for incarcerating those who failed to meet certain financial obligations, or who committed crimes such as theft or child neglect.

“This exercise helped teachers and administrators better understand the types of social environments some of their students experience in their daily lives,” said Elementary Education Director Dr. Nancy Maples.

At the conclusion of the poverty simulation, participants verbally expressed their frustrations with trying to accomplish all the required tasks while facing annoying obstacles, such as waiting in long lines, failing to meet deadlines, or just simply not have enough time to complete all that needed to be done.

“The stressful situations each of you experienced are unfortunately part of the everyday lives of many families throughout your community,” said Sandy Armstrong, director of the East Alabama Inservice Center. “We conduct these seminars for businesses and school districts across the state to create a better understanding of hardships facing some members of their workforce or parents of their students.”

“The more awareness we have regarding circumstances that affect our students, the better we can help them overcome those hurdles and achieve success,” added Chambers County School Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge. “I’ve been involved with this activity several times, both as a participant and volunteer. I have learned something new every time.”

For more information about the East Alabama Regional Inservice Center, visit www.auburn.edu/earic.