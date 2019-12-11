Educators, Parents Attend Open House

The Chambers County School District’s final Open House event of 2019

was held Tuesday morning at the Chambers County Career Technical Center in LaFayette.



Established in 1977, CCCTC currently serves more than 600 students daily from Chambers



County Schools, Lanett City Schools, and Chambers Academy.



The Open House was attended by a large group of current and former educators, elected officials, business and community leaders, who were divided into small groups and given a tour

of the campus.



A wide range of programs and studies are offered through the center, including Agri- Science, Automotive Service Technology, Business, Engineering, and Graphic Arts. Shown in the photo above is one of the groups touring the Health Sciences department, where students gain

valuable hands-on medical experiences through classroom activities, interactive labs, and hospital internships.



“No single facility within our school district has a greater potential for transforming the future lives of our students than Career Tech,” said Chambers County School Superintendent Dr.



Kelli Hodge. “It is our hope moving forward to expand our curriculum even further to allow additional opportunities.” Some of the courses currently available at CCCTC include college credit that can be transferred to a degree program.



The next Open House event is scheduled for Tuesday, January 14, at Five Points School, beginning at 9 a.m. CST, followed by Bob Harding-Shawmut Elementary School on Wednesday,



January 22, at 9 a.m. EST.