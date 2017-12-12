Edward Abner

Mr. Edward “Boot” Abner, 78, of LaFayette, AL passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at East AL Medical Center of Opelika, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2017, 1:00 p.m. CST at St. John UMC in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Julia Marbury, Pastor, Officiating; Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.

Mr. Abner is survived by four daughters: Debra (Keith) Miller of Racine, WI, Sandra Thomas of LaFayette, AL, Verna Finley of New York, NY, & Ishisa Abner of Montgomery, AL, two sons: Franklin McCurdy of LaGrange, GA, & Michael Avery of Montgomery, AL, one sister: Nadine Abner of LaFayette, AL, one brother: Charlie (Bernice) Abner Sr., of LaFayette, AL, thirteen grandchildren: ten great grandchildren: one sister-in-law: Betty King of Beulah, AL, one brother-in-law: Jack Scott of Niles, MI and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.