Eight chosen to be GVAAC ambassadors

Chambers Academy is

pleased to announce that

eight of its students were

chosen to serve as Greater

Valley Area Chamber of

Commerce Junior Ambassadors

for the 2019-20

school year.

CA is pleased to announce

that the following

students were selected to

serve: Brandalon Rombokas,

Kamdyn Oliver, Maci

Harmon, Madisyn Ford,

Peyton Lamb, Kaylyn

Keebler, Kinsley Gregory,

and Alyssa Sorrells.

Pictured from left to

right standing in the rear

are: Maci Harmon, Kinsley

Gregory, Brandalon

Rombokas, and Kaylyn

Keeber. Seated from left

to right are Peyton Lamb,

Madisyn Ford, Kamdyn

Oliver and Alyssa Sorrells.

These Junior Ambassadors

attended their first

organizational meeting

on Tuesday, August 20th

at the Bradshaw Library

in Valley. They will be

representing CA over the

course of the year working

with other students

from surrounding schools

on service projects for

the Chamber as well as

serving as event hostesses.

Students must apply during

the spring semester

as part of the screening

process for being selected

to the GVACC Junior

Ambassadors.

No related posts.