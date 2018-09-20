Eighteen students honored for art

Eighteen Chambers

County school students

were among those receiv-

ing honors in an area art

competition held this past

weekend. The Valley Art

Council’s “Last of the

Goodtime Summertime

Art Show” attracted more

than 100 participants

from eight local schools

in Chambers and Troup

counties.

Receiving blue ribbons

for “superior quality, first-

rate in age group” were

Valley High School stu-

dent Jenifer Burke and W.

F. Burns Middle School

student Chase Trammell.

Jenifer also won a trophy

for Best In Show for 9th –

12th Grade Drawing.

Autumn Holley, Dakota

Jones, Haley Pike, Esther

Shiflett and Kylee Smith,

all from Valley High

School, along with Reese

Holley from W. F. Burns,

were each warded red

ribbons for “very good

quality, excellent work.”

Valley High students

Ashley Gregg and Elijah

Rachel both received

gold ribbons signifying

“mature talent, promising

skill.”

Receiving white rib-

bons for “runner-up, wor-

thy of recognition” were

Jordan Ruffin and Selena

Keafer from W. F. Burns,

along with Peyton Fitch

and Masey Patterson from

Valley High School.

Burns Middle School

students Ty Gilbert, Jacob

Gordan, Zach Luster and

Zikeria Morgan were

each presented rainbow-

colored ribbons signifying

“selected to represent his/

her school or group at the

area-wide show.”

Participants were

judged according to the

quality of submitted

work in the categories of

drawing, painting, mixed

media, photography,

sculpture, and pottery.

Teachers who submitted

artwork included Christin

Doyal for W. F. Burns

Middle School and Teresa

Davidson for Valley High

School.