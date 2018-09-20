Eighteen students honored for art

Eighteen Chambers
County school students
were among those receiv-
ing honors in an area art
competition held this past
weekend. The Valley Art
Council’s “Last of the
Goodtime Summertime
Art Show” attracted more
than 100 participants
from eight local schools
in Chambers and Troup
counties.
Receiving blue ribbons
for “superior quality, first-
rate in age group” were
Valley High School stu-
dent Jenifer Burke and W.
F. Burns Middle School
student Chase Trammell.
Jenifer also won a trophy
for Best In Show for 9th –
12th Grade Drawing.
Autumn Holley, Dakota
Jones, Haley Pike, Esther
Shiflett and Kylee Smith,
all from Valley High
School, along with Reese
Holley from W. F. Burns,
were each warded red
ribbons for “very good
quality, excellent work.”
Valley High students
Ashley Gregg and Elijah
Rachel both received
gold ribbons signifying
“mature talent, promising
skill.”
Receiving white rib-
bons for “runner-up, wor-
thy of recognition” were
Jordan Ruffin and Selena
Keafer from W. F. Burns,
along with Peyton Fitch
and Masey Patterson from
Valley High School.
Burns Middle School
students Ty Gilbert, Jacob
Gordan, Zach Luster and
Zikeria Morgan were
each presented rainbow-
colored ribbons signifying
“selected to represent his/
her school or group at the
area-wide show.”
Participants were
judged according to the
quality of submitted
work in the categories of
drawing, painting, mixed
media, photography,
sculpture, and pottery.
Teachers who submitted
artwork included Christin
Doyal for W. F. Burns
Middle School and Teresa
Davidson for Valley High
School.
