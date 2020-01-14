Elbert Michael “Mike” Potts, of LaFayette, Alabama, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 2, 2020. Mike was born June 22, 1944. He began working with his grandfather as a pulpwooder and logger as a young teenager. He continued logging until his retirement in 2016.



Mike married Brenda Sue Hanners in June 1962. They have been married 57 years. Throughout his life, Mike was strong, hard-working, easy-going, kind-hearted and giving. He was a dedicated member of Sweet Home United Methodist Church, where he had attended all his life. In retirement, Mike enjoyed watching TV, especially Andy Griffith reruns and westerns. Most of all, he treasured time spent with his family. He lived a Christian life and was a wonderful role model for his family.



He is survived by his loving wife Brenda; two daughters: Regina Sanders and Amy Fulghum, and their husbands Ron Sanders and Greg Fulghum; four grandchildren: Rachel Belser and her husband DJ Belser, Brittney Fulghum, Alan Sanders, and Matthew Fulghum; one great-granddaughter, Annalove Grace Belser; his brothers Chris Potts and his wife Sheila, Tim Sanders and his wife Brenda, and Tony Sanders; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Sanders; his father, Elbert Potts; his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. W. P. Barber, Sr. and Mr. and Mrs. Jeptha Potts, and his brother, Barber Potts.



A celebration of his life will be at Sweet Home United Methodist Church in LaFayette, Alabama Sunday January 5th at 2:00 central time. Visitation will be at Jeff Jones Funeral Home in LaFayette Saturday, January 4th from 4:00-6:00 central time. Graveside service and burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Lanett, Alabama.



Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Sweet Home United Methodist Church at 1002 County Road 105, LaFayette, AL 36862.