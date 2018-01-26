Emergency phones ring off the hook

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

Despite the best efforts of Chambers County officials to keep motorist off the roads during the heavy snowfall of last week many motorists still took to the roadways. Not all of those planned trips around the frigid Chambers County landscape turned out as planned and first responders stayed busy during the height of the storm helping residents

Chambers County Emergency Management Director Donnie Smith has tallied the impact the storm had on emergency services in Chambers County during a two-day span that stretched from January 17th through January 19th.

During that period Chambers County emergency numbers including 911 and the non-emergency number took in 1233 calls. The calls ranged from traffic accidents on to less pressing issues such as residents wondering if it was safe to travel a roadway near their home.

Automobile accidents also blanketed the county. Smith states that during the two-day time period a total of 187 vehicle related incidents were reported in Chambers County. The incidents ranged from automobile accidents some with injuries to vehicles that had slid off of roadways.

Various local agencies worked side by side to keep Chambers County safe during the storm. Chambers County Emergency Management, Chambers County Highway Department, and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office all worked hand and hand to keep Chambers County safe through the storm along with several other regional and state agencies.