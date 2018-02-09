Home News Obituaries Eula Mae Evans Grady
Eula Mae Evans Grady

Eula Mae Evans Grady

Mrs. Eula Mae Evans Grady, 88 of Waverly, AL passed away on Friday, January 26, 2018 at LaFayette Extended Care in LaFayette, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2018, 1:00 p.m. CST at Antioch Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Calvin Marshall, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Grady is survived by her son, Herschel (Mildred) Grady of LaFayette, AL, a sister, Maggie Wilson of LaFayette, AL, a brother, Willie(Ada Mae)Evans, of LaFayette, AL, daughter-in-law, Atherleen Grady of LaFayette, AL, brother-in-law, Charlie Will Grady of Opelika, AL, sister-in-law, Martha Beasley of Loachapoka, AL, six grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

