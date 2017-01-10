Evangel prevails over Rebels, 43-26

By Ashley Oliver

Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Varsity Boys challenged area team, the Evangel Lions of Montgomery, and fell short last week. The final score, 43-26, was disappointing as it brings area stats to 0-1 so far this season. Senior, Malik Lyons, led in points for the Rebels with 14 total. Payton Allen scored 6 points.

Trent Dodgen, Jake Burton and Blake Sheppard all scored 2 each in the loss. Malik Lyons also led in rebounds with 5. CJ Lyons and Jake Burton had 4. Kaine Thomas had 3. Colton Hand and Trent Dodgen each had 2 rebounds in the loss. Malik Lyons had a recorded 2 steals and Colton Hand, C.J. Lyons and Payton Allen each had 1 steal.

Come watch the Rebels as they take on rival, Springwood, at home on Thursday, January 12th at 7:00 ct.