Evangel prevails over Rebels, 43-26
Jake Burton at the free throw line.
Photo by Ashley Oliver

By Ashley Oliver
Correspondent

The Chambers Academy Varsity Boys challenged area team, the Evangel Lions of Montgomery, and fell short last week. The final score, 43-26, was disappointing as it brings area stats to 0-1 so far this season. Senior, Malik Lyons, led in points for the Rebels with 14 total. Payton Allen scored 6 points.

Trent Dodgen, Jake Burton and Blake Sheppard all scored 2 each in the loss. Malik Lyons also led in rebounds with 5. CJ Lyons and Jake Burton had 4. Kaine Thomas had 3. Colton Hand and Trent Dodgen each had 2 rebounds in the loss. Malik Lyons had a recorded 2 steals and Colton Hand, C.J. Lyons and Payton Allen each had 1 steal.

Come watch the Rebels as they take on rival, Springwood, at home on Thursday, January 12th at 7:00 ct.

