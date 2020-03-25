Event Cancellations Ratchet Up As Coronavirus Hits Home

By Jody Stewart

This year with the spread of the Covid-19 virus several event organizers have had to cancel their events. Most of these events generated funds to help organizations that are set up to help and support our community.



Each year in the spring LaFayette residents look forward to stepping out into the warm weather and gathering on the streets around the Courthouse to enjoy LaFayette Day. Event organizer Lynn Oliver announced the cancellation of LaFayette Day last week.



“It was a really hard decision to cancel LaFayette Day because this is the 2nd largest fund raiser for Valley Haven School and without these funds it could really harm the operation of such a great organization,” said Oliver.



Craig Brown, Director of Valley Haven stated’ “We decided to cancel LaFayette Day for the safety or our people and the people that support Valley Haven and LaFayette Day. It was the right thing to do. We will miss the funds raised, which is usually around $13,000 to $15,000.”



Brown also stated that they have received some donations and they really appreciate them and encourages anyone else to donate if able to.



Brown said, “The money raised at LaFayette Day is a vital part of reaching the goal of $100,000 overall with Hike Bike Run. The money we receive each year is a local match to receive federal funds.”



Valley Haven is still selling t-shirts and raffle tickets for a black stone griddle. You can purchase tickets from Lowe’s pharmacy, F&M Bank, or Lynn Oliver. They will draw for the griddle on April 11th at 12:00 live on Facebook from Newman’s Farm Supply.



Fire Departments across the county have had to cancel or postpone their annual BBQ’s. These fire department BBQ’s have a long standing tradition with the community, and provided necessary operating capital these fire departments have come to count on.



On Friday, March 13, at 9 pm, the board members of Ridge Grove Volunteer Fire Department made the unanimous decision to cancel their yearly BBQ fundraiser.



“A large number of our supporters are elderly. We, in good conscious, could not risk our supporters possibly being exposed to the Covid-19 virus,” said Tonya Lovelace. “The money RGFD raises during the BBQ is used for maintenance on the fire house and fire trucks. We want to thank everyone for his or her support thru the years.”



Ridge Grove say’s the BBQ will be scheduled at a later date.



Five Points Volunteer Fire Department and West Chambers Volunteer Fire Department also decided to cancel their BBQ events.



Log a Load another charitable event that is marked on everyone’s calendar has been canceled and the Director of Piedmont District Log a Load in Alabama, Mandy Cain had this to say, “Log a Load for 2020 was originally planned for May 2 at the Oak’s, but due to the pandemic surrounding our lives I have chosen to cancel this event.”



Cain reported that the Log A Load of 2019 brought in $52,103.06 and once again the Piedmont District took away the win for the largest amount at a wonderful one-day event.



Cain said, “I hope to be able to plan something at a later date this year and also have gun ticket sales. I will announce through media and facebook once we have a dedicated date to continue to come together as a community and raise money for such a wonderful establishment as Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham CHIPS center. Thank you from my heart.“



After Governor Kay Ivey’s plea to not have more than 10 people congregate together many churches have decided to shut the doors on their buildings, and bring their churches together thru technology. Face book and You Tube were flooded with local pastors reaching out to their congregations, giving them words of encouragement and Godly advice.