F & M President says Paycheck Protection Program loan process going smoothly

By John C. West

The Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. National Treasury have authorized $349 Billion in forgivable loans to help small businesses suffering from economic hardship during the COVID-19 crisis.



These loans, known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) were created to help employers cover the costs of payroll, mortgage interest, rent, and utilities. They were made available for small business owners on April 3rd and are on a first come first serve basis. Loans can be for up to two months of an employer’s average monthly payroll costs from the previous year, plus an additional 25% of that amount. That amount is subject to a $10 million cap.



The demand for the PPP loans has proven to be high as applicants have flooded the SBA’s website in recent weeks. In some cases, the backlog of traffic caused delays of 4-5 days just to access the website.



Farmers and Merchants Bank in LaFayette, however, has been able to work through the process for their clients.



The Bank’s President, Stanley Tucker, related his institution’s experience processing the PPP loans for their customers. “We initially tried to get on to the SBA website on Friday, April 3rd. It was Tuesday, April 7th before we were able to get in,” Tucker says. “We’ve processed over 70 applications so far, with no problems getting them approved.”



Farmers and Merchants Bank continues to take applications for PPP loans for existing customers. “You would just need to contact a loan officer here at the bank,” Tucker says. “We’ll send you a package that includes the application, what payroll documents are needed and some information about the program.”



However, due to the need for paperwork documenting incorporation, small business owners seeking PPP loans are advised to apply with their financial institution they already use. “If you’re already a customer, it’s a faster process, that’s the bottom line,” Tucker says.



If an application for the PPP loans is accepted, the recipient can expect to receive their loan within five business days.



The PPP loans do come with conditions, however. “At least 75% of the proceeds have to be used towards payroll costs,” Tucker says. “The remaining 25% can be used toward rent or lease payments and utilities.”



According to the National Treasuries website, if an employer uses the loans for these purposes, and does not decrease their full time employee headcount, and does not decrease employee wages and salaries by more than 25%, then their PPP loan will be forgiven.



The loans have a 24 month repayment term and a 1.00% interest rate. According to Tucker, they would still be guaranteed by the small business administration, but if a small business owner misrepresents any facts going into the loan, the SBA could hold him or her accountable for fraud.



“Where the test comes in is proving where the money went to get your forgiveness in the end,” Tucker says. “There’s going to be more documentation I think on that end. So I would want people to be aware to keep really good records during this time and make sure they can document that they spent as much money or more on payroll and such then they applied for.”



To be eligible for forgiveness, a PPP loan recipient must submit a request to their lender that is servicing the loan.



Visit home.treasury.gov for more information on the Paycheck Protection Program.