Fairy tales do come true

Christmas in New York City is a Fairy tale that sometimes seems unattainable for some but, not this year for the Harmon family of LaFayette. Local Attorney Susan Harmon decided this was the year she would fulfill the fairy tale not only for herself but, her Mother Mary Harmon, and her two nieces, Jessica Harmon, (this was her graduation gift) who recently graduated from Valdosta State College and Laura Harmon, a senior at Chambers Academy.

25 students from Chambers Academy were going to New York City so this enticed Susan that this year was the year! Now the trip would not be complete without Jessica’s father Woody Harmon tagging along to chaperone these ladies.

Attorney Harmon states New York New York isn’t everything they say, and no place I’d rather be, where else can you do a half million things at a quarter of 3”?

Their trip began as they landed at LaGuardia Airport where the snow had stopped falling but, the runways were iced over therefore, towing of the plane was necessary to the disembarkation tunnel. What a great memory as their plane was being pulled, getting a glimpse of the Trump jet being prepared for President elect Trump’s arrival.

Due to inclimate weather, the tour group from LaFayette boarded as their Sunday afternoon excursions were re-arranged to better suit weather conditions. First stop: The Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Services were still going so the group was able to hear the pipe organ being played as the massive choir sang Christmas caroles. Susan says it was like angels singing from the choir loft.

The Cathedral is the largest cathedral in the world and has never been completed on the inside. The Rose window over the entrance doors of the Cathedral is the largest piece of stained glass in the United States. Inside the Cathedral is a memorial to the New York Fire Department erect in 1966 in memory of 12 firefighters killed in the line of duty. It was later rededicated after the 9-11 attack.

A highlight of the visit to the Cathedral was picture taking and Attorney Harmon talking to the Tour Guide about visiting a local fire department, so she could have her picture taken with the firefighters on duty. After leaving the Cathedral she directed the bus driver to take a small detour for the group to arrive at a Fire Station in Upper Manhattan.

Greeted by the Captain on duty, they allowed Firefighter Harmon to try on what is called their turn out gear, while sharing a New York Fire Department Teddy Bear and a replica Ladder Truck from Station 8. Harmon’s mission was to exchange shirts and bring back one for one of our own LaFayette Firefighters

A stop at Macy’s was next on the agenda to allow Jessica and Laura a chance to look around and shop. While there, the girls wrote letters to Santa and mailed them from the store. Mary and Susan enjoyed viewing the various animated window decorations as well as inside the store.

A ride through the boroughs was next despite the rain to get a glimpse of the whole city. Queens, the Bronx, Upper Manhattan, all different surroundings. Christmas decorations throughout the city were beautiful exclaimed Attorney Harmon. A trip to New York City would not be complete without touring the famous “Hell’s Kitchen” along with Greenwich Village.

As the sun began to set the group headed to Rockefeller Center to see the Christmas tree everyone had been waiting to see. The group agreed it was enormous. Unlike what the group had been told to expect around the tree festivities, it was full of fun, food, and Christmas spirit. People were friendly, singing carols, and playing in the snow. The streets were all one-way downtown and the police were mounted on horses or in Smart cars.

After the visit to Rockefeller Center the group was off to eat Cuban cuisine.

The atmosphere was awesome as singers, bongo, drums and island sounds surrounded the tables that were filled with spicy but tasty food.

Times Square was a highlight for Jessica and Laura as they spent time taking numerous pictures.

With the hotel being in New Jersey a ride through the Lincoln Tunnel seemed appropriate.

Monday’s agenda included the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island in sub zero weather. Attorney Harmon states” coats, hats, gloves, scarves, fur boots and ear muffs did not ward off the cold as they crossed the Hudson Bay in the Tour boat”. As the sun rose over the bay, you could see the Statue of liberty rising from the fog. Cruising to Ellis Island and spending some time there the group could see the older structures have been well preserved and framed.

After lunch the group headed to the 9-11 Memorial and the World Trade Center. After visiting the 9-11 Museum they also visited St. Paul’s Chapel. This chapel is only a few blocks from the towers and was the only building not damaged during the attacks within one block of the towers. The chapel was used by firemen and policemen to have a place to rest. After seeing the chapel the group then walked to the 9-11 site.

This is what Attorney Harmon had waited for the entire trip. Her exact words were “I was in awe as I walked over the grounds and read the names of those lives who were lost”. Being able to talk to some of the police on duty at the site and listening to horror stories of that horrible day, erstwhile our Tour Guide made it possible to talk with a survivor of the attacks. The gentleman had been on the 3rd floor of the first tower hit. All his friends were killed yet he survived. This was a solemn visit for all.

Empire State Building was next for our view of the city. The elevator would only go to floor 80 meaning the group had to climb 6 flights of stairs. Susan states her Mother Mary was a real trooper but never wants to see another set of stairs, but the view from the top was not only breathtaking but worth the climb.

5th Avenue on Tuesday highlighted the day for Jessica and Laura as they had awaited for Tiffany’s! You could look at pictures but you could definitely not touch! Guards were everywhere and no one was allowed in the elevators without a Sales Associate.

For those who are not aware, Trump Towers is located next to Tiffany’s and you are frisked going in and going out. There are GMEN on the sidewalk and nobody goes by without stopping for inspection.

Trump Towers next stop: Susan shares it is everything she has heard and more. The inside she describes as a castle, full of gold, marble and crystal chandeliers. The Christmas decorations in the lobby were beyond belief and the Standpipe system outside the building was gold plated.

The group enjoyed visiting Madison Square Gardens and finding Joe Louis plaques inside the building from his fighting days at the Gardens.

Wednesday morning left little time to visit the Museum of Natural History before heading to the airport. The museum holds some of the oldest dinosaur bones and skeletons in the world. It also had some interesting space memorabilia, not to mention the Indian Aztec Culture center. 2016 is a Christmas to be remembered by this group for a long time and one Attorney Harmon can say for her family was truly a “Fairy Tale” come true.