Fake news and fair play

By Bill Frazer

I walked into the LaFayette Post Office the other day and was greeted by Postmaster Joe Ashley. Joe said that he had ridden by the old King Power location on Alabama Highway 50 Bypass and noted that they were building a miniature solar farm on the location. Joe thought that I as a fake journalist should write a story about LaFayette being the leader in solar energy.. So I check with the Chambers County Development Authority to get the details. I found out – FAKE NEWS. Swinerton Renewable Energy was only using the site as storage for the solar panels until it was dry enough to place them on site at the Solar Farm. It is obvious that his labeling of me was incorrect as I pursue the facts. See Picture

An unknown source forwarded me a letter from a Psychiatrist directed to the owner of LaFayette True Value Hardware. The letter seemed logical in view of recent events. As of last week the Democrats said that they lost the Georgia Congressional election due to bad weather. That is the same thing that the Crimson Tide is promoting reference their loss to Clemson. It seems that the playing surface did not support good traction for their running backs, the Clemson Cheer Leaders were too loud and the Clemson fans had paid the referees. In other words the U of A crowd just will not accept the fact that they got beat. So it was no surprise to me when I received a copy of the letter recruiting James Walter Allen to assist Dr. Ben Looser in a campaign to soothe feelings. Decide for yourself if this is fake news? See Picture

In a spur of the moment, last month I decided to attend the stock holders meeting sponsored by the Farmers & Merchants Bank. They really have good snacks for the stock holders attending. Without thinking, I donned my bank sweater and hat and went over to the Library. I was greeted at the door with a scowl, threatened to be thrown out, not allowed to vote my one share of stock and refused access to coffee and cake (I wanted a diet coke anyway!). Then it hit me. I was wearing togs given to me by the staff at Charter Bank. As proof of my aging mental failure, President Stanley Tucker agreed to pose for a picture with me. See Picture.

Last week after a cooling off period, I went over to the F & M Bank to cash my Social Security check. President Tucker came running out into the Lobby. He told me that turn about was fair play and handed me an F & M shirt and hat. Common sense tells me that the wise thing to do was make some excuse that I would never have the opportunity to visit our local Charter Bank. However, I decided to go ahead with the scheme. The reception at the Charter Bank was quite different as the ladies quickly recognized that the old man was struggling with mental issues. The staff, Susan , Julie Ambrose and Lorraine Brown made me feel welcome. I was treated to coffee and cookies and last year’s calendar. This is not fake news – the “proof is in the pudding”. See picture.

It is obvious that I need to restrain my activities to hobbies pursued by the aged. I noticed in the local super market that a pound of pecan halves cost $10.00. It is apparent that some research needs to made regarding these outrageous prices for nuts. So bought a pound of halves and counted them and there were 96 pieces. Using my calculator, it meant that each halve cost 10 cents or 20 cents for a whole shelled pecan. I need to check this out with local pecan dealer Bobby Jennings whether I was dealing in a fake pecan market. The point is, when you are nuts, one counts nuts (96 halves to the pound).